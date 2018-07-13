HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, JULY 14

FRONTIER HISTORY – 6:30 p.m. Terry McMaster presents “Ethnicity, Alliance, Family & War – Defenders of the NY Frontier & The Andrustown, Springfield, and Cherry Valley Attack of 1778.” Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park Road, Cooperstown. 607-547-5098 ext. 6 or visit hydehall.org/event/ethnicity-alliance-family-war/

CARNIVAL – 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sales day features village wide lawn sales, vendors of antiques, arts, crafts, food, entertainment, activities for all ages. Chicken BBQ by Unadilla Fire Dept. Main St., Unadilla. Call 607-369-2614 or visit festivalnet.com/53360/Unadilla-New-York/Festivals/Forty-Second-Unadilla-Carnival-of-Sales

SECOND SATURDAY – 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Enjoy music, entertainment, farm produce, vendors, activities, more. Sharon Springs Free Library, 129 Main St., Sharon Springs. 315-217-1485 or visit www.richfieldspringschamber.org/?tribe_events=second-saturday-in-sharon-springs-2

CHEESE FESTIVAL – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Celebrate New York State cheese makers, city’s historic routes. Features 50+ vendors, 120+ varieties of cheese, live music, performance of “Where’s the Cheese Cake?,” guided walking tours of points of interest, more. Main Street, Little Falls. Visit littlefallscheesefestival.com

WORKSHOP – 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Learn to apply the Franklin Method to help improve neck, shoulder, spine health through simple ball exercises. Cost, $75/non-member. West Kortright Center, 49 West Kortright Church Road, East Meredith. 607-278-5454 or visit westkc.org/event/franklin-method-farm/

CANCELLED – WALKING TOUR – 11 a.m. Learn about African Americans & Abolitionists who lived in Canajoharie with Montgomery County Historian/RMO Kelly Yacobucci Farquhar. Free Program. Meet in Parking Lot of NBT Bank, corner of Rt. 10 & Mohawk St., Canajoharie. 518-673-2314 or visit www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar – CANCELLED

INVASIVE SPECIES – 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Botanist Donna Vogler shares expertise on invasive species with displays, fun activities for kids & adults, plant identification booth, tree identification walk, more. Celebrate the 5th Invasive Species Awareness week. Small Pavilion, Wilber Park, Oneonta. 607-547-4488 or visit occainfo.org/calendar/invasive-species-teach-in/

HOPPY TOURS – 11 a.m. – Brief history, discussion of beer, brewing, hops, followed by tour of hop yard, house. The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/hoppy-trails

THEATER – 12:30 p.m. “A Case For Eviction” following the struggle of Frank and Dora to evict a temporary resident from their guest room. Leatherstocking Stage, Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/A-Case-for-Eviction

AUTHORS SERIES – 1 p.m. Baseball author Audrey Vernick discusses book “The Funniest Man in Baseball.” Followed by book signing. Included with admission. Bullpen Theater, Baseball Hall of Fame, Cooperstown. 607-547-7200 or visit baseballhall.org/node/17336?date=0

WRITERS GROUP – 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. Join writers to improve your craft. Hosted by published author, Jennifer Donohue. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. 607-432-1980 or visit hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

VIGNETTES – 2 p.m. Guided tour showcasing 3 site-specific performances by Templeton Players on struggle for Women’s Rights. Included with museum admission. Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/women-rights

LECTURE & POETRY – 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. Author Nancy Huxtable Mohr discuss Civil War, impact on farming communities in rural New York with her own research from primary documents, oral history intercut with poems from her new book, “The Well, Poems from Twin Pines Farm.” The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/Poems-Twin-Pines

CONCERT – 7 p.m. Performance by Old Crow Medicine Show. Cost, $45. Ommegang Brewery, 656 Co. Hwy. 33, Cooperstown. 607-544-1800 or visit www.facebook.com/ommegang/

BASEBALL – 7 p.m. Support the Oneonta Outlaws against Elmira Pioneers. Damaschke Field, 15 James Georgeson Ave., Oneonta. 607-432-6326 or visit www.facebook.com/oneontaoutlawsbaseball/

CONCERT – 7 p.m. Hammered dulcimer virtuoso Dan Duggan and Peggy Lynn play folk songs inspired by New York’s North Country. Free. Pathfinder Village, 3 Chenango Rd, Edmeston. Call 607-965-8377.

MUSIC FESTIVAL – 8 p.m. World class music in warm intimacy of restored dairy barn surrounded by beautiful meadows. Features violinist Yevgeny Kutik, pianist Randall Hodgkinson. Cost, $25 at-th-door. Honest Brook Music Festival, 1885 Honest Brook Road, Delhi. 607-746-3770 or visit hbmf.org

THEATER – 8 p.m. Showing “The Barber of Seville.” Cost, $26-$126. Glimmerglass Festival, 7300 St. Hwy. 80, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-2255 or visit glimmerglass.org/events/the-barber-of-seville/

