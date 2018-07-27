HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, JULY 28

PARADE – 6 p.m. Following awards presentation, Hall of Famers ride trucks down Main Street to special reception at Baseball Hall of Fame. Staging on Doubleday Field, Cooperstown. 607-547-7200 or visit baseballhall.org

ZUMBATHON – 1 – 4 p.m. Zumbathon, vendor fair to benefit Days For Girls, helping girls stay in school. Cost, $10/adult. Greater Plains Elementary School, 60 West End Ave., Oneonta. 607-643-8209 or visit www.facebook.com/Days-for-Girls-Unadilla-NY-Team-136991406948185/

COMMUNITY DAY – 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. Features concert, carnival with clown, face painting, balloons, and BBQ. Main St., Laurens. 607-441-5431.

GOLF TOURNAMENT – 8 a.m. Captain & Crew Golf tournament featuring raffles, prizes, music. Cost, $65/person (4 person teams). Colonial Ridge Golf Course, 195 Bateman Rd., Laurens. 607-432 1800 or visit www.facebook.com/OrpheusTheatre/

FAMILY SATURDAY – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Field trip for families features hands-on kids activities, guided tours, demonstration of water-powered sawmill, gristmill, woodworking shop. Admission, $9/adult. Hanford Mills Museum, 51 Co. Hwy. 12, East Meredith. Call 607-278-5744 or visit www.hanfordmills.org

HOPPY TOURS – 11 a.m. – Brief history, discussion of beer, brewing, hops, followed by tour of hop yard, house. The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/hoppy-trails

HALL OF FAME BBQ – Noon – 4 p.m. Enjoy Brooks’ chicken, homemade salads, pie. Dinner $8 (light) – $12 (full). Take-out available. Cooperstown United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut St., Cooperstown. 607-547-5782.

THEATER – 12:30 p.m. “A Case For Eviction” following struggle of Frank, Dora to evict temporary resident from their guest room. Leatherstocking Stage, The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/A-Case-for-Eviction

CHARACTER TOUR – 1 p.m. Tour museum through eyes of artist themselves. Features tour with Thomas Cole as portrayed by Templeton Player. The Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org/calendar-a

WRITERS GROUP – 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. Join writers, improve your craft. Hosted by published author, Jennifer Donohue. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Call 607-432-1980 or visit hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

THEATER – 1:30 p.m. Showing “The Barber of Seville.” Cost, $26-$126. Glimmerglass Festival, 7300 St. Hwy. 80, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-2255 or visit glimmerglass.org/events/the-barber-of-seville/

VIGNETTES – 2 p.m. Guided tour showcasing site-specific performances by Templeton Players on struggle for Women’s Rights. Included with museum admission. The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/women-rights

PERFORMANCE – 3 & 7:30 p.m. “A Walk in the Woods” by Lee Blessing, set during The Cold War, dramatizes stand-off between opposing arms dealers. Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute St., Franklin. 607-829-3700 or visit franklinstagecompany.org/events/a-walk-in-the-woods/

AWARDS PRESENTATION – 4:30 p.m. Features award of Ford C. Frick Award for baseball broadcasting excellence to Bob Costas, J.G. Taylor Spink Award for meritorious contributions to baseball writing to Sheldon Ocker. Doubleday Field, Cooperstown. 607-547-7200 or visit baseballhall.org

COMMUNITY CONCERT – 6 – 8 p.m. Wrap up Laurens Community Day with a performance featuring “Small Town Big Band.” Knapp Park, Main St., Laurens. 607-441-5431.

MUSIC – 7 p.m. Performance by Nashville songwriters & vocalists Jenn Schott & Tiff Goss. Cost, $10-$55. Earlville Opera House, 18 E. Main St., Earlville. 315-691-3550 or visit www.earlvilleoperahouse.com/index.cfm/fuseaction/VMS.EventDetail/EventCatPK/THE/EventPK/87906C17-5056-A852-6B77C3073CD3DE58.cfm

CONCERT – 7 p.m. Betsy and the ByeGons will bring back the sounds of ‘60s Girl Groups and classic rock. Free. 3 Chenango Rd, Edmeston. Call 607-965-8377.

COFFEE HOUSE –7 – 9 p.m. Music in range of genres by amateur local performers; light refreshments; all welcome. Schuyler Lake United Methodist Church. Church Road., Schuyler Lake. Call 315-858-2575 or visit www.facebook.com/littlewhitechurch/

MUSIC – 7 – 10 p.m. Hot Tin Roof present Blues Maneuver. Enjoy Ommegang beer, great music, fun in the sun. Cooperstown Fun Park, 4858 St. Hwy. 28, Cooperstown. 607-544-1800 or visit www.facebook.com/ommegang/

THEATER – 7:30 p.m. Performance of “Brighton Beach Memoirs” by Neil Simon. A coming of age story about Eugene Morris Jerome, teenage Polish-American immigrant during Great Depression in Brooklyn. Tickets, $17/adult. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. 607-431-2080 or visit foothillspac.org

JAZZ CONCERT – 8 – 10 p.m. Renowned Canadian flutist, soprano saxophonist Jane Bunnett & Maqueque present finest Cuban Musicians. West Kortright Center, 49 W. Kortright Church Road, East Meredith. 607-278-5454 or visit westkc.org/event/maqueque/

