HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, JULY 7

ART FESTIVAL – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Take a self-guided tour of Artists Studios and galleries at the Stagecoach Run Art Festival. Free, open to the public. Maps available. Treadwell. Call 718-781-5487 or visit www.stagecoachrun.com

FOOD FOR THOUGHT – 12:30 – 2:30 p.m. Learn about “Otsego: A Meeting Place,” with Kevin Gray and Emily Travisano. Includes lecture, meal, discussion. Cost, $30/non-member. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org/calendar-a

BOTTLE DRIVE – 9 a.m. Please have clean/returnable bottles & cans on the curb or visible from the street. Support Cooperstown Boy Scouts. Drop-off bin at Major League Motor Inn, 6156 NY-28, Fly Creek. Call Bruce at 607-267-6730.

HOPPY TOURS – 11 a.m. – Brief history, discussion of beer, brewing, and hops, followed by a tour of the hop yard, hop house. The Farmers Museum, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/hoppy-trails

THEATER – Noon. “A Case For Eviction” following the struggle of Frank and Dora to evict a temporary resident from their guest room. Leatherstocking Stage, The Farmers Museum, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/A-Case-for-Eviction

WRITERS GROUP – 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. Join other writers to help improve your craft. Hosted by published author, Jennifer Donohue. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Call 607-432-1980 or visit hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

THEATER – 2 p.m. Orpheus Theater junior presents “Jungle Book.” Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. 607-432 1800 or visit www.facebook.com/OrpheusTheatre/

VIGNETTES – 2 p.m. Guided tour showcasing three site-specific performances by the Templeton Players on the struggle for Women’s Rights. Included with museum admission. The Farmers Museum, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/women-rights

THEATER – 7 p.m. Orpheus Theater presents “Chicago.” Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. 607-432 1800 or visit www.facebook.com/OrpheusTheatre/

CONCERT – 7:30 – 9 p.m. Meredith Monk and her vocal ensemble presents “Cellular Songs,” a meditation on biological cells as a metaphor for human society. Cost, $100. West Kortright Center, 49 West Kortright Church Road, East Meredith. Call 607-278-5454 or visit westkc.org/event/meredith-monk-vocal-ensemble-cellular-songs-concert/

CLICK FOR MORE HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO

SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY. 0 Google+ 0 Linkedin