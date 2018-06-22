HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, JUNE 23

CONCERT – 7:30 p.m. Enjoy Embi Esti, intercontinental fusion band incorporating Afrobeat, North African, Romani traditions in soulful music. The Star Theater, 44 Main St., Cherry Valley. Call 607-264-3080 or visit www.facebook.com/cherryvalleyartworks/

GRADUATION – 10:30 a.m. Seniors graduate. Gilbertsville-Mt. Upton Central School District, 693 St. Hwy. 51, Gilbertsville. Call 607-783-2207 or visit www.gmucsd.org

QUILT FESTIVAL TRIP – 6 a.m. Susquehanna Valley Quilters guild 2-day trip to the Vermont Quilt Festival. Returning 9 p.m. Sunday. Cost, $175, includes transportation, hotel room, bus driver expenses. Leave from Easter Tours Station, 41 Orchard st., Oneonta. Call Linda Herring @ 607-432-0600 or e-mail jherring@stny.rr.com

CARS & COFFEE – 9 – 11 a.m. Join fellow gearheads for a relaxed display of multi-brand, multi-period cars. Fly Creek Cider Mill, 288 Goose St., Fly Creek. Call 607-547-9692 or visit www.flycreekcidermill.com

ESCAPE ROOM – 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Use clues to solve puzzles and escape the Harry-Potter themed room within 1 hour. Limited time slots available. Free. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Call 607-432-1980 or visit hmloneonta.org/calendar/

EXHIBIT – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. “Modern Sensibilities in Japanese Landscape Traditions,” examination of 20th-century Japanese woodblock prints. Displayed thru 8/26. Munson Williams Proctor Arts Institute, 310 Genesee St., Utica. Call 315-797-0000 or visit www.mwpai.org/view/exhibitions/future-exhibition/modern-sensibilities-in-japanese-landscape-traditions/

HOPPY TOURS – 11 a.m. – Brief history, discussion of beer, brewing, and hops, followed by a tour of the hop yard, hop house. The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/hoppy-trails

THEATER – 12:30 p.m. “A Case For Eviction” following the struggle of Frank and Dora to evict a temporary resident from their guest room. Leatherstocking Stage, The Farmers Museum, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/A-Case-for-Eviction

VIGNETTES – 2 p.m. Guided tour showcasing three site-specific performances by the Templeton Players on the struggle for Women’s Rights. Included with museum admission. The Farmers Museum, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/women-rights

CONCERT – 7 – 9 p.m. Performance by Small Town Big Band. Admission by donation. Pierstown Grange, 137 Wedderspoon Hollow Road, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-1347.

BASEBALL – 7 p.m. Support the Oneonta Outlaws against Saugerties Stallions. Damaschke Field, 15 James Georgeson Ave., Oneonta. Call 607-432-6326 or visit www.facebook.com/oneontaoutlawsbaseball/

THEATER – 7 p.m. “Beauty and the Beast” performed by Orpheus Theater. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. Call 607-432-1800 or visit www.facebook.com/OrpheusTheatre/

COFFEE HOUSE –7 – 9 p.m. Music in range of genres by amateur local performers; light refreshments; all welcome. Schuyler Lake United Methodist Church. Church Rd., Schuyler Lake. Call 315-858-2575 or visit www.facebook.com/littlewhitechurch/

CONCERT – 8 – 10 p.m. Presenting Rosanne Cash in an intimate evening of songs and stories from her connection to the musical legacy of the American South. Cost, $45-$75. The Glimmerglass Festival, 7300 St. Hwy. 80, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-2255 or visit www.facebook.com/glimmerglassfestival/

PERFORMANCE – 8 p.m. Award winning choreographer Janessa Clark presents her New Creations. Cost, $14/adult. The Church, 2381 St. Hwy. 205, Mount Vision. Call 607-638-5119 or visit www.upsi-ny.com/upcoming-events-news/

CONCERT – 8 – 10 p.m. Sparse, literary songs from the highly acclaimed Texas troubadour Sam Baker. Cost, $23/adult at-the-door. West Kortright Center, 49 West Kortright Church Rd., East Meredith. Call 607-278-5454 or visit westkc.org/event/sam-baker/

