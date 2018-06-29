HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, JUNE 30

FIREWORKS – Dusk. Celebrate the declaration of Independence. Lake Front Park, Cooperstown. Visit cooperstownchamber.org/calendar-of-events/#!event/2018/6/30/fireworks-in-cooperstown

BOOK FAIR – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Find rare, interesting books and ephemera the Cooperstown Antiquarian Book Fair. Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-2800 or visit www.cooperstownantiquarianbookfair.com/

EARLY BOOK SALE – 7 – 8:30 a.m. Early bird sale for the Friends of the Village Library Book Sale. Continues during regular hours thru July 8. Cooperstown Village Library. Call 607-434-3418 or visit www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

PADDLE – 10 a.m. – Noon. Enjoy a relaxing, informative paddle over 4+ miles on scenic Butternut Creek. Bring own Canoe/Kayak, lunch, water. Departs from Bailey Rd. Bridge, Morris. Call 607-547-4488 or visit occainfo.org/calendar/butternut-creek-paddle/

HOPPY TOURS – 11 a.m. – Brief history, discussion of beer, brewing, and hops, followed by a tour of the hop yard, hop house. The Farmers Museum, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/hoppy-trails

THEATER – Noon. “A Case For Eviction” following the struggle of Frank and Dora to evict a temporary resident from their guest room. Leatherstocking Stage, The Farmers Museum, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/A-Case-for-Eviction

CHARACTER TOUR – 1 – 2 p.m. Tour the museum through the eyes of the artists themselves. Features a tour with Thomas Cole as portrayed by a Templeton Player. The Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org/calendar-a

VIGNETTES – 2 p.m. Guided tour showcasing three site-specific performances by the Templeton Players on the struggle for Women’s Rights. Included with museum admission. The Farmers Museum, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/women-rights

ART HISTORY – 2 – 3:30 p.m. “More Than a Rock: Group f/64 and the Purification of Photography,” an Art History Lecture with Douglas Zullo, associate prof. of art history at Hartwick College. Auditorium, The Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org/calendar-a

COMMUNITY DINNER – 6:30 p.m. Bring you appetite and a dish to pass. Enjoy a meal with your friends. Fly Creek United Methodist Church, 852 Co. Rd. 26, Fly Creek. Call 607-547-9946 or visit www.facebook.com/FlyCreekUMChurch/

CUSTOMER APPRECIATION – 7 – 10 p.m. Cheer on Oneonta Outlaws against Amsterdam Mohawks. Admission by donation to Susquehanna Animal Shelter. Damaschke Field, 15 James Georgeson Ave., Oneonta. Call 607-432-6326 or visit www.facebook.com/oneontaoutlawsbaseball/

CONCERT – 7:30 p.m. Red Raville’s Big Band Sounds. Cost, $10. The Earlville Opera House, 18 East Main St., Call 315-691-3550 or visit www.earlvilleoperahouse.com

