HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, MAY 12

GARDEN PARTY – Noon – 3 p.m. Celebrate mom with a party featuring tea, treats, and a first look at the restored carpet, curtains, walls in the dining room. Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass St. Park Rd., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-5098 or visit hydehall.org

PERFORMANCE – 11 a.m. Presenting “The Lions Whiskers” a performance by the Catskill Puppet Theater. Free family friendly performance for Mother’s day weekend. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. Call 607-431-2080 or visit foothillspac.org

BIRD WALK – 7 a.m. Take a walk with Becky Gretton, Delaware-Otsego Audobon Society, see which birds have returned to our area. Bring your own binoculars, field guide. Free, space limited, registration required. Mohican Farm, 7207 St. Rt. 80, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-4488 or visit occainfo.org/calendar/morning-birding-at-mohican/

AG PLASTIC – 8 – 11 a.m. OCCA is collecting used Agricultural Plastic including Bale wrap, bunker silo cover, silage bags, greenhouse cover, wood pellet bags, more. Should be clean & dry. Southern Transfer Station, 75 Silas Ln., Oneonta. Call 607-547-4488 or visit occainfo.org/calendar/agricultural-plastic-recycling-collection-cooperstown/

COMMENCEMENT – 9 a.m., 1 p.m., & 4 p.m. SUNY Oneonta students graduate. Dewar Arena, Alumni Fieldhouse, SUNY Oneonta. Visit suny.oneonta.edu/commencement

FLY FISHING – 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. One day class featuring instruction on outfits, basic etymology, knots, stream reading, paraphernalia, more. Register by 5/8. Hanford Mills Museum, 51 Co. Hwy. 12, East Meredith. Call Dave Krupa at 607-643-2004 or visit www.hanfordmills.org

PIE³ SALE – 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Pies for Mother’s Day, Pies to freeze, Pie & Coffee Café to enjoy immediately. Church is handicapped accessible. Cooperstown United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut Street, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-9515 or visit www.cooperstownumc.org

SPRING CLEANING – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Help clean up the trails from winters ravages. Tasks include picking up branches, cleaning the gardens, raking leaves mulching trails, more. Fetterly Forest, 302 Roses Hill Rd., Richfield Springs. Call 607-547-2366 or visit otsegolandtrust.org

MOTHERS DAY – 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. All Mothers get free admission to the Joseph L. Popp Jr. Butterfly Conservatory, 5802 St. Hwy. 7, Oneonta. Call 607-435-2238 or visit www.facebook.com/Joseph-L-Popp-Jr-Butterfly-Conservatory-119385884741701/

CONCERT – 1 p.m. Hyde Hall and the Musicians of Ma’alwyck present A Concert of Music from The Archives of Hyde Hall. Features pieces for piano, flute, and violin. The Drawing Room, Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass St. Park Rd., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-5098 or visit hydehall.org

WRITERS GROUP – 1:30-3:30 p.m. Join other writers to help improve your craft. Hosted by published author, Jennifer Donohue. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Call 607-432-1980 or visit hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

