HAPPENIN' OTSEGO for SATURDAY, MAY 19

SPRING FLING – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Find crafts, vendors, food trucks, live music, a gift basket auction, more. Doubleday Parking Lot, Cooperstown. Visit www.facebook.com/cooperstownrotaryclub/

DUCK DERBY – 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Family festival features games, bounce house, music, food, cake walk, vendors, more. Duck Derby begins 12:30 p.m. Cost, $5/duck or $25/6 ducks. Fortin Park, 167 Youngs Rd., Oneonta. Call 607-432-4592 or visit www.destinationoneonta.com/events/2018/5/19/rubber-duck-derby-and-family-festival

PANCAKE BREAKFAST – 7:30 – 11 a.m. Enjoy all you can eat pancakes, egg, real maple syrup, sausage, & beverages. Cost, $7.50/adult. Cooperstown/Westville Airport, 866 NY-166, Cooperstown.

LAWN SALE – 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. Featuring tools, glassware, dishes, picture frames, kitchen implements, shelves, architectural items, more on sale by the Otego Historical Society. Includes tours of the Victorian home of Malcolm Ross, deceased. 331 Main St., Otego. Call 607-988-7973 or visit www.facebook.com/Otego-Historical-Association-263622570646700/

CARS & COFFEE – 9 – 11 a.m. Join fellow gearheads for a relaxed display of multi-brand, multi-period cars. Fly Creek Cider Mill, 288 Goose St., Fly Creek. Call 607-547-9692 or visit www.flycreekcidermill.com

WAFFLE BREAKFAST – 10 a.m. – Noon. Fundraiser for OMS French Club featuring a toppings bar, scrambled eggs, bacon or sausage, juice, water, milk, tea or coffee. Oneonta Middle School Cafeteria, 130 E. St., Oneonta. Call 607-433-8262 or visit www.oneontacsd.org

SAVING GRACE – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Meet Rescue Dogs from North Caroline seeking their forever homes. Dog Wild, 4785 St. Hwy. 28, Cooperstown. Call 919-210-5150 or visit www.facebook.com/Saving-Grace-North-164089567461378/

GARDEN FAIR – 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Find a variety of locally grown plants from perennials, vegetable, bedding plants, hanging baskets, more. Also includes gift basket raffles and the Duck Derby, $3/duck. Town Park, 607-609 Highland Ave., West Winfield. Visit www.facebook.com/UpperUnadillaValleyAssociation/

SCIENCE SATURDAY – 10:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. Bring the kid for the morning story hour, learn about electrons at the Electricity Alive demonstration at 11:30, learn about the Earth at 1, & tap your sense of wonder at the planetarium matinee show at 2. Free, registration required. A.J. Read Science Discovery Center, SUNY Oneonta. Call 607-436-2011 or visit www.facebook.com/AJReadSDC/

MOTORCYCLE RUN – 1 p.m. Charity event to support the American Cancer Society. Registration from 11-12:30. Estimated 100 miles, ends at Wilber Park, Milford. Oneonta Vets Club, 279 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Call, 607-432-0494 or visit www.facebook.com/OneontaVetsClub/

WRITERS GROUP – 1:30-3:30 p.m. Join other writers to help improve your craft. Hosted by published author, Jennifer Donohue. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Call 607-432-1980 or visit hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

BEFORE THE ONSLAUGHT – 5 – 10 p.m. Enjoy the mellow of spring before the baseball fans arrive with music by Poverty Hill playing a conglomeration of acoustic Americana and original music. Comedy by local stand-up artist Kevin Johnson, and an outdoor screening of “42.” THE CHURCH, 2381 St. Hwy. 205, Mt. Vision. Call 607-638-5119 or visit www.upsi-ny.com/upcoming-events-news/

TEEN NIGHT – 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. Open swim & Gymn night open to teens between 12 – 19. Includes board games, light dinner. Registration required with the Family Resource Network. Oneonta YMCA, 20-26 Ford Ave., Oneonta. Call 607-432-0001 or visit www.facebook.com/OneontaFamilyYMCA/

CABARET – 7 – 10 p.m. A performance of live Broadway Cabaret. Includes dessert buffet. Cost, $15/adult. Oneonta Moose Lodge, 119 W. Broadway, Oneonta. Call 607-432-1800 or visit www.facebook.com/OrpheusTheatre/

