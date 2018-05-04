HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, MAY 5

SUPER-SENIOR PROM – 8 p.m. – Midnight. Relive your Senior Prom like it’s the very first time. Features music from 1950-1999, prom attire encouraged. Cost, $10/couple. Production Center, Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. Call 607-432-5407 or visit www.facebook.com/GEStevensOneonta/

SPRING FEST – 9 a.m. – Dark. Celebrate Spring, includes a visit from the zoomobile, a fishing derby, fire department competitions, kids’ boat-float contest, live music all day, more. Copes Corners Park, 620 St. Hwy. 51, Gilbertsville. Call 607-783-2203 or visit copescornerspark.org

LAWN SALE – 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. Featuring tools, glassware, dishes, picture frames, kitchen implements, shelves, architectural items, more on sale by the Otego Historical Society. Also features tours of the Victorian home of Malcolm Ross, deceased. 331 Main St., Otego. Call 607-988-7973 or visit www.facebook.com/Otego-Historical-Association-263622570646700/

BOOK COLLECTION – 9 a.m. – Noon. Donate gently used books for the Friends of the Village Library Summer Book sale to benefit the Library. Donate at the Fair St entrance. Cooperstown Village Library. Call 607-547-8344 or visit www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

BENEFIT – 9 a.m. – Noon. Run 4 The Hills to benefit first responders through the historic village of Sharon Springs. Features trophies, awards, post-race party. Starts at American Hotel, 192 Main St., Sharon Springs. Visit www.facebook.com/Run4thehillsforfirstresponders/

HARTWICK CLEAN SWEEP – 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Hartwick residents are invited to dispose of a variety of items like electronics, green waste, scrap metal, more. Garbage, hazardous waste will not be accepted. Mattresses may be taken to the Southern Transfer Station. Up to 6 tires will be accepted free of charge. Hartwick Town Hall, 103 Town Dr., Hartwick. Call 607-293-8234 or visit townofhartwick.org/content/News/View/97:field=documents;/content/Documents/File/437.pdf

SPRING WORKSHOP – 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Spring on the Farm festival featuring workshops on topics like hydroponics and Gardening 101 and includes activities like making garden markers, more. The Farmers Museum, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/spring-workshop-festival

EXHIBIT – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Last day of the “Downtown Oneonta Then & Now” exhibit looking at Oneonta’s urban renewal efforts in the 50s,60s, & 70s. Oneonta History Center, 183 Main St., Oneonta. Call 607-432-0960 or visit www.oneontahistory.org

ESCAPE ROOM – 10 – 11 a.m. Can you solve the puzzles to escape the Stranger Things upside down room? Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Call 607-432-1980 or visit hmloneonta.org/calendar/

GREETING CARDS – 10:30 a.m. – Noon. Make original greeting cards with local artist Vivienne Clarke. Cooperstown Village Library. Call 607-547-8344 or visit www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

OPEN HOUSE – 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Visit and enjoy the architectural splendor of the Tudor style Inn. Includes refreshment and entertainment. Major’s Inn, 104 Marion Ave., Gilbertsville. Call 607-783-2967 or visit www.themajorsinn.com

SPRING CONCERT – 3 p.m. The Catskill Choral Society with other Children’s choirs perform Franz Joseph Haydn’s “The Seasons.” Roberts Kolb leads the group of 62 singers. Tickets available at The Green Earth Market, Artware, Cooperstown Natural Foods. Performance at First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Call 607-431-6060 or visit catskillchoralsociety.com

FUNDRAISER – 4 – 9 p.m. Support the Oneonta Outlaws at this Cinco De Mayo celebration. Includes Mexican inspired food, drink, games, raffles, music, more. Cost, $15. Oneonta Outlaws, Damaschke Field, 15 James Georgeson Ave., Oneonta. Call 607-433-0545 or visit www.facebook.com/oneontaoutlawsbaseball/

FILM SCREENING – 6:30 & 9 p.m. Showing “Black Panther.” Tickets, $3. Red Dragon Theater, SUNY Oneonta. Visit oneonta.campuslabs.com/engage/event/1760895

MUSICAL – 8 p.m. Presenting “Heathers The Musical” which follows Veronica through cliques, crimes, & chaos of her senior year. Contains mature language & content. Goodrich Theater, SUNY Oneonta. Call 800-595-4849 or visit www.boldtheatrics.com

