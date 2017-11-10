HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, NOV. 11

VETERANS DAY!

CONCERT – 7:30 p.m. the Catskill Symphony Orchestra presents their Veterans day concert featuring Angelo Xian Yu performing Beethoven, Timothy Perry performing Mozart, Victor Sungarian performing Strauss. Tickets, Free to Veterans, $30 all others. Hunt Union Ballroom, SUNY Oneonta. Call 607-436-2670 or visit catskillsymphony.net

VETERANS & COMMUNITIES – Noon-5 p.m. Enjoy free lunch buffet followed by workshops, readings, & discussion of war, peace, country. Free, open to the public. Bright Hill Press & Literary Center, 94 Church St., Treadwell. Call 607-829-5055 or visit brighthillpress.org

AMERICAN HISTORY – 8 a.m.-4:15 p.m. Free veterans day symposium on the ‘Military Theaters of the American Revolution.’ Free, registration required. Schenectady County Community College, 78 Washington Ave., Schenectady. Call 518-774-5669 or visit fortplainmuseum.com/viewevent.aspx?ID=15

RECYCLING – 8-11 a.m. Otsego county residents can bring used bale wrap, silage bags, bunker/greenhouse covers, wood pellet bags for recycling. Must be clean, separated by type. Also 11/16. Southern Transfer Station, Oneonta. Call 607-282-4087 or visit occainfo.org/calendar/ag-plastic-wood-pellet-bag-collection-oneonta/

COOPERSTOWN FARMERS MARKET – 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 101 Main St., in Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market-and-agriculture/

CHRISTMAS MARKET – 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Main St. Walkway, Oneonta. E-mail oneontafarmersmarket607@gmail.com or visit www.oneontafarmersmarket.org/home.html

CHILDBIRTH CLASS – 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Recommended by Bassett for the 7th or 8th month of pregnancy, this class teaches mothers and their partners the information and coping skills for active participation during labor and delivery. Registration required by the 5th month of pregnancy. Bassett Hall Auditorium, 31 Beaver St., Cooperstown. www.bassett.org/medical/services/womens-health/family-planning-and-obstetrics/expectant-parent-classes/

HOLIDAY BAZAAR – 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Find this seasons gifts. The Major’s Inn, 104 Marion Ave., Gilbertsville. Call 607-783-2392 or visit www.themajorsinn.com

FILM DAYS – 10-11:15 a.m. View “Louise en Hiver” about the journey of an elderly woman to survive a winter alone. The Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. Visit www.glimmerglassfilmdays.org/films-events/louiseenhiver

FILM DAYS – 10-11:45 a.m. View “Song of the Sea,” a film about 2 children journeying home, inspired by the mythical selkies. Includes popcorn and hot chocolate for the kids. Village Hall Ballroom, Cooperstown. Visit www.glimmerglassfilmdays.org/films-events/song-of-the-sea

BIRD WALK – 11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Join the Otsego-Delaware Audobon society to see what birds can be seen. The Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. Visit www.glimmerglassfilmdays.org/2017-films-events-01/related-event-bird-walk

FILM DAYS – 1-2:45 p.m. View “Look and See: A Portrait of Wendell Berry,” following the change from small farming to industrial farming in Wendell Berry’s home of Henry County. The Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. Visit www.glimmerglassfilmdays.org/films-events/look-and-see

ANNUAL AUCTION – 2 p.m. Chinese auction to benefit the Milford class of 2018. Drawing starts 4 p.m. MCS Gymnasium, 42 W. Main St., Milford. Call 607-286-7721 or visit www.web.milfordcentral.org

FILM DAYS – 3-5 p.m. View “Cloud Forest/Bosque De Niebla” about a unique ecosystem and the people that arrange their lives around it. Post-screening discussion with filmmakers Carlos Sosa Ortiz and Carlos Rossini. The Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. Visit www.glimmerglassfilmdays.org/films-events/cloud%20forest

SILENT AUCTION – 5 p.m. Auction and sockhop. Includes dancing and contests beginning at 6. Tickets, $5. First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Call 432-4102.

CONCERT CHAT – 6 p.m. Enjoy a fun, informative, pre-concert talk/reception with Director/Conductor Charles Schneider, of the Catskill Symphony Orchestra. Hunt union Waterfront Cafe, SUNY Oneonta. Call 607-436-2670 or visit catskillsymphony.net

PERFORMANCE – 6:30-8 p.m. Dylan Hicks performs songs from his new album “Ad Out” accompanied by himself on the Kawai baby grand piano. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Ave., Oneonta. Call 607-432-2070 or visit www.canoneonta.org/event/music-dylan-hicks/?instance_id=955

FILM DAYS – 7:15-8:45 p.m. View “Selections From The Black Maria Film Festival.” Templeton Hall, 63 Pioneer St., Cooperstown. Visit www.glimmerglassfilmdays.org/films-events/blackmaria

MUSICAL – 7:30 p.m. CCS presents “Little Women” about Jo March and her 3 sisters during the Civil War as they grow up. Cooperstown Highschool Auditorium. Call 607.547.8181 or visit www.cooperstowncs.org/4460-2/#.WfjUrltSyUk

THEATER – 8 p.m. The Catskill Community Players present comedy drama “All in the Timing” consisting of 6 comic sketches about language, life, and complicated romances. The Davenport Center for the Arts, 62 Davenport Ctr. Rd. 2, Oneonta. Visit www.facebook.com/groups/65056613773/

FILM DAYS – 9:15-10:45 p.m. View “Hunt for the Wilderpeople,” about a child escaping social services into the New Zealand wilderness, being followed by his foster father, and the national manhunt that ensues. Templeton Hall, 63 Pioneer St., Cooperstown. Visit www.glimmerglassfilmdays.org/films-events/wilderpeople

