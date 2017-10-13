HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, OCT. 14

WOODSMENS FESTIVAL – 10 a.m.-4 p.m. A showcase of logging, sawing, and woodworking history. Includes lumberjack skill, and woodworking demonstrations, food, and music. Hanford Mills Museum, 51 Co. Hwy. 12, East Meredith. www.hanfordmills.org or call (607)278-5744 or e-mail info@hanfordmills.org

OPERA – 12:55 p.m. See Mozart’s “Die Zauberflote” streaming live from The Met. Tickets, $20/adult. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. Call 607-431-2080 or visit foothillspac.org/index.php/shows/metropolitan-opera-in-hd/

COOPERSTOWN FARMERS MARKET – 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 101 Main St., in Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market-and-agriculture/

ONEONTA FARMERS MARKET – 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Muller Plaza, Oneonta. E-mail oneontafarmersmarket607@gmail.com

RECOVERY DAY – 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Celebrate recovery and wellness focusing on mental health. Features speakers, activities, refreshments, zumba, intro to Recovery Wellness Action Planning, drumming, yoga, more. Free, open to the public. Seatig limited, pre-registration preferred. Hunt Union Ballroom, SUNY Oneonta. Visit dorbalancewithin.eventbrite.com

CHILDBIRTH CLASS – 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Recommended by Bassett for the 7th or 8th month of pregnancy, this class teaches mothers and their partners the information and coping skills for active participation during labor and delivery. Registration required by the 5th month of pregnancy. Bassett Hall Auditorium, 31 Beaver St., Cooperstown. www.bassett.org/medical/services/womens-health/family-planning-and-obstetrics/expectant-parent-classes/

STAMP SHOW – 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The Tri County and Leatherstocking Stamp Clubs sponsor a Stamp & Postcard Show. Dealers from around NYS will attend. Collectors, experienced and beginner, welcome. Admission/parking, free. Holiday Inn, 5206 NY-23, Oneonta. E-mail rfinnegan@stny.rr.com

ALS AWARENESS – 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Learn about ALS (Lou Gehrig’s disease) in baseball. Features discussion of book “The Ice Bucket Challenge: Pete Frates and the Fight against ALS,” followed by a signing, the ALS and baseball tour, and a scrimmage at doubleday field. The Baseball Hall of Fame, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-7200 or visit baseballhall.org/events/als-awareness-weekend?date=0

NATURE HIKE – Noon-4 p.m. Climb a hill, visit a waterfall, traverse beautiful woods, learn the history of the park. Riddell State Park, Riddell Rd., Davenport. Call (607) 547-4488 or visit occainfo.org/calendar/mud-lake-riddell-state-park/

WRITERS GROUP – 1:30-3:30 p.m. Join other writers to hone your craft. Hosted by published author Jennifer Donohue. Registration preferred. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Call (607)432-1980 or visit hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

HARVEST DINNER – 4-6:30 p.m. Enjoy Turkey with all the fixings. Includes homemade dessert. Takeout available. Cost, $11/adult, $6/child. Church of Christ Uniting, 22 Church St., Richfield Springs. Call (315) 858-1553 or visit www.richfieldspringschamber.org/?tribe_events=harvest-dinner

HYDE & SHRIEK – 6 p.m. One hour tour visits sites in the mansion where ghostly manifestations have been reported over 150 years. Tours leave at 6, 6:30, 7, & 7:30. Reservations required, tickets $20. Call 607-547-5098 ext. 6 or visit hydehall.org

MOVIE SCREENING – 6:30-9 p.m. Showing “The Hitman’s Bodyguard.” Tickets, $3. The Red Dragon Theater, SUNY Onoenta.

CEMETERY HISTORY – 6:30 p.m. Hear the stories of the forefathers of Otego. Learn about their lives in the 1800s to early 1900s. Cider, coffee,tea, donuts available. Cost, $5. Evergreen Cemetery, UCC Church, 290 Main St., Otego. Call Sandy at 607-435-6871.

MOVIE SCREENING – 9 p.m. Showing “The Hitman’s Bodyguard.” Tickets, $3. The Red Dragon Theater, SUNY Onoenta.

