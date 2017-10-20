HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, OCT. 21

SCARE FEST – 2-7 p.m. Bring the kids to a fun fall event featuring potato sack races, wheel barrow races, hayride, pumpkin painting, country music, a costume contest, more. Otsego County Fair Grounds, Mills St., Morris. Call 607-263-5289 or visit www.facebook.com/otsegocountyfair/

CONCERT SERIES – 7:30 p.m. Presenting “Friction Farm,” a modern fold duo of traveling troubadours who combine storytelling, social commentary and humor to create their songs. First Presbyterian Church, 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-1812 or visit cooperstownconcertseries.org/friction-farm-102117-at-cooperstown-first-presbyterian-church/

COOPERSTOWN FARMERS MARKET – 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 101 Main St., in Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market-and-agriculture/

ONEONTA FARMERS MARKET – 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Muller Plaza, Oneonta. E-mail oneontafarmersmarket607@gmail.com

RUMMAGE SALE – 9 a.m.-Noon. Find good items. Includes $2 bag sale. Fly Creek Methodist Church, 811 Co. Rd. 26, Fly Creek.

POETRY WORKSHOPS – 10 a.m.-Noon. 2 workshops headed by Paul Muldoon and Major Jackison. Pre-registration required. Sharon Springs Free Library, 129 Main St., Sharon Springs. Call 518-284-3126 or visit www.klinkhart.org/poetry

HOPS FOR HISTORY – 1-3 p.m. Beer sampling preview followed by beer and food pairings at restaurants around Oneonta. Cost $30. Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St., Oneonta. Call (607) 432-0960 or visit www.facebook.com/OneontaHistory/

WRITERS GROUP – 1:30-3:30 p.m. Join other writers to hone your craft. Hosted by published author Jennifer Donohue. Registration preferred. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Call (607)432-1980 or visit hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

CHICKEN DINNER – 4 p.m. Enjoy all you can eat chicken, biscuits, mashed potatoes, vegetable, more. Followed by bingo game for prizes. Cost, $7. Oneonta Moose Lodge, 119 W. Broadway St., Oneonta.

GHOST TOURS – 5:30-8 p.m. Take a candlelit tour of the museum and learn about mysterious happenings in the historic village. A tour begins every half hour. The Farmers Museum, Cooperstown. www.farmersmuseum.org/ghost-tours

HYDE & SHRIEK – 6 p.m. One hour tour visits sites in the mansion where ghostly manifestations have been reported over 150 years. Tours leave at 6, 6:30, 7, & 7:30. Reservations required, tickets $20. Call 607-547-5098 ext. 6 or visit hydehall.org

JAZZ CONCERT – 6:30 p.m. “The John Colonna Trio” perform original compositions live. Dunderberg Gallery, 118 Marion Ave., Gilbertsville. Call 607-783-2010 or visit dunderberggallery.tix.com

EVENING CONCERT – 7:30 p.m. Enjoy an evening with music from Mozart, Schubert, others. Cost $30/adult, $15/child under 18. Christ Episcopal church, 46 River St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-9555

THEATER – 8 p.m. Performance of Woody Allens “Don’t Drink The Water.” Cost, $10-$15. The Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. Call 607-431-2080 or visit foothillspac.org

CLICK FOR MORE HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO

0 0 0 SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.