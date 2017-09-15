HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, SEPT. 16

HARVEST FESTIVAL – 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Celebrate the fall harvest with food, music, and activities for all. The Farmers Museum, Cooperstown. www.farmersmuseum.org/Harvest-Festival

LUMBERFEST – 9 a.m.-5 p.m. See timbersports, enjoy activities with Hanford Mills, go on a train ride, do a project, see a demonstration, more. Free, open to public. Co. Rt. 35a, Portlandville. Visit WightmanLumber.com

PANCAKE BREAKFAST – 7:30-11:30 a.m. Fly-in, all you can eat breakfast with pancakes, eggs, maple syrup, sausage, beverages. Cost $7.50, adults, $5 children 12 and under. Cooperstown/Westville Airport, Rt. 166, Cooperstown.

SUICIDE PREVENTION – 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Out of Darkness Community walk to support suicide prevention. Oneonta Moose Lodge, 119 W. Broadway, Oneonta. Call 607-435-3112, e-mail dlangeafspscc@gmail.com or visit afsp.donordrive.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=donordrive.event&eventID=4701

COOPERSTOWN FARMERS MARKET – 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 101 Main St., in Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market-and-agriculture/

ONEONTA FARMERS MARKET – 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Get free samples from the vendors for Customer Appreciation Day. Muller Plaza, Oneonta. E-mail oneontafarmersmarket607@gmail.com or visit http://www.oneontafarmersmarket.org/home.html

EXHIBITION OPENING – 10 a.m.-5 p.m. “Our Strength Is Our People: The Humanist Photographs of Lewis Hine” consists of rare vintage prints covering the themes of his 3-decade career. The immigrant experience, child labor, and the American worker. The Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. www.fenimoreartmuseum.org/node/3430

GARLIC FEST – 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Meet local growers with varieties from around the world. All day fun with music, demonstration, tips to grow your own. Woodbull Antiques, 3920 St. Hwy. 28, Milford. E-mail farmers@svgarlicfestival.com or visit www.thisiscooperstown.com/events/susquehanna-valley-garlic-festival-0

GLIMMERGLASS REGATTA – 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Celebrate 50th regatta with Otsego sailing club. See the races followed by appetizers, beer, live music, dancing to 11 p.m. Small boats arrive 10 a.m. Otsego Sailing Club, 5992 St. Rt. 80, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-9473 or visit www.facebook.com/Otsego-Sailing-Club-810835935714714/

OWL OPENING – 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Bring the kids for Bob the Builder activities, nature walks, imagination trail, science demos. Opening ceremony 11:15 a.m. Concessions available. Oneonta World of Learning, 167 Youngs Rd., Oneonta. Call (607) 431-8543 or visit www.facebook.com/OneontaWorldofLearning/

TEDX TALKS – 1-5 p.m. Learn more about the world, meet people, find new ideas, more. Free, space limited, registration required. The Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. RSVP at www.tedxoneonta.com

WRITERS GROUP – 1:30-3:30 p.m. Join other writers to hone your craft. Hosted by published author Jennifer Donohue. Registration preferred. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Call (607)432-1980 or visit hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

COLLEGE SOCCER – 2-4 p.m. SUNY Oneonta Women’s Soccer “The Red Dragons” V. “Vassar.” Red Dragons Field, SUNY Oneonta. Visit oneonta.campuslabs.com/engage/event/1515829

MOVIE SCREENING – 6:30-9 p.m. Showing “Cars 3.” Tickets, $3. Red Dragon Theater, SUNY Oneonta. Visit oneonta.campuslabs.com/engage/event/1332457

FILM SCREENING – 7 p.m. Image Quilt Theater presents “Falsettos” live from Lincoln center. Tickets, $15. Unity Hall, 2nd Floor, 39 Mohawk St., Fort Plain. Call (917)340-1624 or visit www.imagequilt.com

CONCERT – 7:30 p.m. Dance the night away with Cajun Soul band “Rubber Band.” Tickets, $15. The Star Theater, The Foundry, 44 Main St., Cherry Valley. www.facebook.com/Cherry-Valley-Artworks-137916469562367/

THEATER – 7:30 p.m. Orpheus Theater presents “Spring Awakening.” Hamblin Theater, SUNY Oneonta. Call (607) 432-9392 or visit www.orpheustheatre.org

MOVIE SCREENING – 9-11:30 p.m. Showing “Cars 3.” Tickets, $3. Red Dragon Theater, SUNY Oneonta. Visit oneonta.campuslabs.com/engage/event/1332459

