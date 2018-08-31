HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

ARTISAN FESTIVAL – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Artists, Crafters, Makers from throughout the region come together to sell their works. Find handmade jewelry, textiles, soap, furniture, glass art, pottery, photography, more at Otsego County Campus, 197 Main St., Cooperstown. 607-547-9983 or visit www.cooperstownartisanfestival.info

FAMILY SATURDAY – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Field trip for families features hands-on activities for kids, guided tours, demonstrations of the water-powered sawmill, the gristmill, and woodworking shop. Admission, $9/adult. Hanford Mills Museum, 51 Co. Hwy. 12, East Meredith. Call 607-278-5744 or visit www.hanfordmills.org

MEMORIAL RUN – 9 a.m. Rothenberger road to recovery run featuring color walk/run and 10Krun. Cost, $30 for 10K, $25 for 5K, $20 for 1K walk. Neahwa Park, Oneonta. 607-267-4435

CARS & COFFEE – 9 – 11 a.m. Join fellow gearheads for a relaxed display of multi-brand, multi-period cars. Fly Creek Cider Mill, 288 Goose St., Fly Creek. Call 607-547-9692.

FINE ARTS – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Fine Arts on the Lawn features items for sale by local artists, members of CAA. Cooperstown Art Association. 607-547-9777 or visit www.cooperstownart.com

AUDITIONS – 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Try out for a role in chaotic family comedy “Christmas Belles” with Catskill Community Players. Performance dates for December 7, 8, & 9. Lotus Center, 41-45 Dietz St., Oneonta. 607-433-2089 or visit catskillplayers.org

HOPPY TOURS – 11 a.m. Brief history, discussion of beer, brewing, and hops, followed by a tour of the hop yard, hop house. The Farmers Museum, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/hoppy-trails

THEATER – Noon. “A Case For Eviction” following the struggle of Frank and Dora to evict a temporary resident from their guest room. Leatherstocking Stage, The Farmers Museum, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/A-Case-for-Eviction

FILM SCREENING – 2 p.m. Showing Disney’s “Christopher Robin.” Tickets, $5/adult. Wieting Theater, 168 Main St., Worcester. Visit www.wietingtheatre.com

BALLOON FEST – 2 – 9 p.m. See balloons inflate, take a ride in one, more. Neahwa Park, Oneonta. 607-432 2941 or visit www.facebook.com/BalloonFestOneonta/

VIGNETTES – 2 p.m. Guided tour showcasing three site-specific performances by the Templeton Players on the struggle for Women’s Rights. Included with museum admission. The Farmers Museum, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/women-rights

BAND – 6 – 10 p.m. Ship of Phools return performing all your favorite Grateful Dead tunes this Labor Day Weekend. The Lake House, 2521 Co. Hwy. 22, Richfield Springs. 315-858-2058 or visit www.facebook.com/LakeHouseLodge/

FILM SCREENING – 6:30 & 9 p.m. Showing “Solo: A Star Wars Story.” Cost, $3. Red Dragon Theater, SUNY Oneonta. Visit oneonta.campuslabs.com/engage/event/2576992

CONCERT – 7 p.m. Carolyn Wonderland performs Texas Blues mixed with variety of other musical influences. Cost, $10-$40. Earlville Opera House, 18 E. Main St., Earlville. 315-691-3550 or visit www.earlvilleoperahouse.com

FALL CONCERT – 7 p.m. Presenting rock band “American Authors” with “Stealing Oceans.” General admission, $30. Dewar Arena, SUNY Oneonta. oneonta.campuslabs.com/engage/event/2588785

THEATER – 7:30 p.m. Performance “Cry Havoc” featuring Stephen Wolfert performing works from Shakespeare’s “Richard the III.” Includes workshop for area vets. Free admission. Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute St., Franklin. 607-829-3700 or visit franklinstagecompany.org/events/cry-havoc/

CONCERT – 7:30 p.m. 3 Programs of Musical Pleasures: The Virtuoso and the Intimate” featuring the Millennium Strings with guest artist extraordinary pianist Cullen Bryant performing works by Beethoven, Bottesini, Brahms, Koussevitzky, Mozart, more. First Presbyterian Church, 19 Marion Ave., Gilbertsville. 607-263-2304.

PERFORMANCE – 8 p.m. Dust Bowl Faeries present tapestry of songs, stories, aerial movement, video, archival film projections to create a journey through darkness, light. Cost, $15/adult. The CHURCH, 2381 NY-205, Mount Vision. 607-638-5119 or visit www.upsi-ny.com/upcoming-events-news/

