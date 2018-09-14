HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

HARVEST FESTIVAL – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. 2 days of music, performances, activities, workshops, meet the animals, learn about old-time trades, participate in the harvest. Entry, $12/adult. The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/Harvest-Festival

BENEFIT JAM SESSION – 3 – 10 p.m. “Play it Forward” all day jam session with musicians from Florida, Long Island, Brooklyn mix with local musicians. All instruments, genres, vocalists invited. Enjoy raffles, BBQ, music. All proceeds go to American Legion Legacy Run, helping children of fallen heroes since 9/11. Oneonta Vets Club, 279 Chestnut St., Oneonta. 607-432-0494 or visit www.alrpost259.org/legacy

PANCAKE BREAKFAST – 7:30 – 11:30 a.m. Fly-Inn all you can eat pancakes, eggs, maple syrup, sausage, beverages. Cost, $7.50/adult. Cooperstown/Westville Airport, Rt. 166, Cooperstown.

CARS & COFFEE – 9 – 11 a.m. Join fellow gearheads for a relaxed display of multi-brand, multi-period cars. Fly Creek Cider Mill, 288 Goose St., Fly Creek. 607-547-9692.

ANNIVERSARY – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Celebrate 50 years of The Farmers’ Museum, Fenimore Art Museum. Visit open house featuring variety of special programs on the library, guest & staff lectures on library history, special collections like Lincolns autopsy notes, historic manuscript cookbook collection, more. Each talk runs 10-20 mins. Free open to public. The Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org/collections/#ID-RESEARCH

SINGING WORKSHOP – 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. 3 hour workshop emphasizing vocal health, self-care. Learn vocal warm-ups, workouts – traditional, non-traditional – to relax, release, strengthen the voice. Includes individual attention to develop your own vocal practice with singer/songwriter Sloan Wainwright. Cost, $40/non-member. Pre-registration required. West Kortright Center, 49 West Kortright Church Rd., East Meredith. 607-278-5454 or visit westkc.org/event/singing-heart-soul-body-sloan-wainwright/

AUTUMN FEST – 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Celebrate autumn with children’s activities, Chili cook-off, farmers market, live music, more. Unadilla Community Field. Visit www.unadillarotary.org

HARVEST FESTIVAL – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Celebrate the season with vendors, live music, demos, meet & greet with artisans, a tour of Beekman farm, a beer garden, food trucks, more at family friendly events. Sharon Springs. 888-801-1802 or visit beekman1802.com/events/harvest-festival/

CANCELLED – DRAFT DASH – 10:30 a.m. New 0.5K brewery to brewery race. Park at Brewery Ommegang, take complimentary trolley ride to Red Shed Brewery. Enjoy finish line party 12:30-3:30 p.m. featuring DJ HECTIC, complimentary beer, snack for racers, dog fashion show and meet furry friends from Susquehanna Animal Shelter. Brewery Ommegang, Co. Hwy. 33, Cooperstown. 607-544-1800 or visit www.itsyourrace.com/event.aspx?id=11252 – CANCELLED

HARVEST MARKET – 11 a.m.Celebrate the season in beautiful winery setting. Stomp some grapes, enjoy live music, shop with 35 local vendors. Features wine tasting, pig roast, Pizza Genie Food. Free admission. Rustic Ridge Winery, 2805 St. Hwy. 80, Burlington Flats. 607-965-0626 or visit rusticridgewinery.com/?page_id=155

PAINTING CLASS – 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Paint ocean scene on old vinyl record with Michelle Bonker from West Oneonta Tattoo Parlor. Cost, $35/person, reservations required. Otsego ReUse Center, 23 Duane St., Oneonta. 607-353-7831 or visit www.facebook.com/OtsegoReUseCenter/

LEGACY RUN – 11 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. 6th Annual motorcycle ride through Otsego County to support Legacy Scholarship Fund, helping children of fallen heroes since 9/11 go through college. Oneonta Vets Club, 279 Chestnut St., Oneonta. 607-432-0494 or visit www.alrpost259.org/legacy

HOPPY TOURS – 11 a.m. Brief history, discussion of beer, brewing, and hops, followed by a tour of the hop yard, hop house. The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/hoppy-trails

INTEREST MEETING – Noon. Welcome 101, A meeting for those interested in becoming members, learning about United Methodist Church, at Milford United Methodist Church, 89 N. Main St., Milford. 607-286-7762 or visit milfordmethodists.org

THEATER – Noon. “A Case For Eviction” following the struggle of Frank and Dora to evict a temporary resident from their guest room. Leatherstocking Stage, The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/A-Case-for-Eviction

COMMUNITY BBQ – 1 p.m. Celebrate end of summer with friends. Enjoy Smoked, pulled Pork BBQ with Chicken, macaroni salad, baked beans, coleslaw, dessert. Cost, $20 at-the-door, all welcome. 6th Ward Athletic Club, 22 W. Broadway, Oneonta. 607-436-9136 or visit sixthwardaa.com

GALLERY OPENING – 1 – 3 p.m. Opening reception of this seasons exhibits “Deja Vu” by Laura Bettina displaying inviting collection of painting, prints, drawings that promote personal inquiry & narrative; “Meraki” by Jill Kraft (Osterhout), a sculptural oil painter who focuses on landscape, everyday life; “Death is the Mother of Beauty” by Frank Calidonna, depicting cemeteries, gravestones, the human body in motion. Exhibits open through 10/26. Free, open to public. Earlville Opera House, 18 Main St., Earlville. 315-691-3550 or visit www.earlvilleoperahouse.com

AUDITIONS – 1 – 4 p.m. Try out for a role in Lillian Helman’s “The Children’s Hour.” Roles available for actresses who can play ages 10-16. Also available are roles for a mature woman (grandmother), adult woman, adult man, teenage boy. No preparation necessary. Performers under 18 must be accompanied by adult. Stuff of Dreams Productions, Production Center, Foothills Performing Art Center, Oneonta. 607-432 5407 or visit www.facebook.com/GEStevensOneonta/

WRITERS GROUP – 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. Join other writers to help improve your craft. Hosted by published author, Jennifer Donohue. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Call 607-432-1980 or visit hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

EXHIBIT RECEPTION – 2 – 4 p.m. Celebrate fall exhibit “Oneonta Photographers, 1850 – 1930” featuring examples of works by 8 successful Oneonta photographers from the 18th – 20th Centuries. Free admission, refreshments. Oneonta History Center, 183 Main St., Oneonta. 607-432-0960 or visit www.oneontahistory.org

BOOK SIGNING – 2 – 4 p.m. Meet authors of “Let My Legacy Be Love, A Story of Discovery and Transformation: Tracing Adult Issues to Childhood Hurts,” Christina Beauchemin and Carlene Nolan. The Green Toad Book Store, 198 Main St., Oneonta. 607-433-8898 or visit www.facebook.com/TheGreenToadBookstore/

VIGNETTES – 2 p.m. Guided tour showcasing three site-specific performances by the Templeton Players on the struggle for Women’s Rights. Included with museum admission. The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/women-rights

EXHIBIT RECEPTION – 5 – 8 p.m. Local, regional artists exhibit woks in group art fall exhibition. Show open thru 10/14. Gilbertsville Expressive Movement Gallery & Sculpture Park, 8 Commons Dr., Gilbertsville. 607-783-2897 or visit www.facebook.com/GvilleExpress/

COMMUNITY FILM – 6 – 9 p.m. Double feature, family friendly movies showing “Hotel Transylvania” (2012), followed by “Hotel Transylvania 2” (2015). Public is welcome to bring snacks, beverages (non-alcoholic), pillows, blankets, more for comfort. Community Room, Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. 607-547-2800 or visit www.facebook.com/clarksportscenter

FILM SCREENING – 6:30 & 9 p.m. Showing “The First Purge.” Cost, $3. Red Dragon Theater, SUNY Oneonta. Visit oneonta.campuslabs.com/engage/event/2577429

JAZZ MUSIC – 7 p.m. John Colonna Jazz Trio performs featuring John Colonna: keyboard, Jared Treanor: bass, Blake Fleming: drums. Dunderberg Gallery, 118 Marion Ave., Gilbertsville. 607-783-2010 or visit www.facebook.com/dunderberggallery/

