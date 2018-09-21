HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

KITE FESTIVAL – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. All day outdoor kite fly for all. Includes Rev Riders Team Performances, Fighter Kite Battles, more. Admission, $5/adult. Campbell Road, Cherry Valley. 607-264-3080 or visit www.facebook.com/cherryvalleyartworks/

BLOCK PARTY – 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Benefit for Family Resource Network features free hot dogs, vendors, children’s activities, opportunity to dunk Pastor Paul, 3 tries/$1, Noon – 12:30 p.m. Bring friends, meet more. Atonement Lutheran Church parking lot, 1 Center St., Oneonta. 607-432-6852.

LIGHT CLUB MEETING – Time TBD. Rushlight club meeting includes dinner, activities, presentation on historic lighting. Demonstrations included. Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park Road, Cooperstown. 607-547-5098 or visit hydehall.org

FAMILY WEEKEND – 8 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. Fun weekend for families of SUNY Oneonta students featuring a craft fair, legacy family reception, hands on arts and crafts, art, science exhibits, sports, presentations, more. SUNY Oneonta. 607-436-3500 or visit suny.oneonta.edu/family-weekend

CLEAN-UP – 8 – 11 a.m. Volunteers clean litter from 2-mile stretch of St. Rt. 80 in Cooperstown/Springfield. Bags, gloves, safety equipment provided. Open to ages 12+. Pre-registration preferred. Meet at Mohican Farm, 7207 St. Rt. 80, Cooperstown. 607-547-4488 or visit occainfo.org/calendar/highway-cleanup-8/

CRAFT FAIR – 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Find quality, handmade crafts by local, regional crafters. Ballroom, Hunt College Union, SUNY Oneonta. Visit oneonta.campuslabs.com/engage/event/2570316

DRIVING COURSE – 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. 6-hour defensive driving course to reduce insurance rate, remove points from drivers license. Includes breaks, lunch periods. Hosted by Booty Security. Cost, $40. Southside Mall, Oneonta. 607-267-8056 or visit www.facebook.com/WhosWatchingYourBooty/

FILM FESTIVAL – 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Celebrate baseball in film. Movies, times TBA. Baseball Hall of Fame, Cooperstown. 607-547-7200 or visit baseballhall.org/Events/film-festival-2018?date=0

KITE FESTIVAL – 9 .m. Bring the kids to build a kite to fly at the festival. Old School Gymn, Genesee St., Cherry Valley. 607-264-3080 or visit www.facebook.com/cherryvalleyartworks/

CARS & COFFEE – 9 – 11 a.m. Join gearheads for relaxed display of multi-brand, multi-period cars. Fly Creek Cider Mill, 288 Goose St., Fly Creek. 607-547-9692.

GARLIC FESTIVAL – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Local growers of Susquehanna Valley sell this years garlic harvest. Many varieties. Includes food, music, demonstrations, products, more. Wood Bull Antiques, 3920 St. Hwy. 28, Milford. E-mail mvvargha@gmail.com or visit www.svgarlicfestival.com

QUILT SHOW – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Catskill Mountain Quilters Hall of Fame features quilters from across the Catskill Mountains. Includes raffle quilt, door prizes, raffle of theme baskets, children’s activities. Admission, $3. Roxbury Arts Center, 5025 Vega Mountain Rd., Roxbury. 607-326-7908 or visit roxburyartsgroup.org/2017/04/07/september-22-23-catskill-mountain-quilters-hall-of-fame-biennial/

DECORATE LIBRARY – 10:30 a.m. – Noon. Help get the library into the fall spirit. Stuff a scarecrow, paint pumpkins, make a leaf garland. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 Main St., Richfield Springs. 315-858-0230 or visit www.facebook.com/Richfield-Springs-Public-Library-1068210423236404/

WALKING TOUR – 11 a.m. Learn about African Americans & Abolitionists in Canajoharie. Tour highlights various sites associated with African Americans who lived in Canajoharie and potential abolitionist activity. Meet at NBT Bank, 20 Mohawk St., Canajoharie. 518-673-2314 or visit www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

OUT OF THE DARKNESS – 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Community walk to fight suicide. Includes food, lifekeeper memory quilt, activities, dove/balloon release. Register 9 a.m. Start at Oneonta Moose Lodge, 87 1/2 W. Broadway, Oneonta. 607-435-3112 or visit afsp.donordrive.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.event&eventID=5313

FALL PUMPKINS – 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Have fun, pick your perfect pumpkins, enjoy catapult demonstration, more. Cullen Pumpkin Farm, 587 Cullen Road, Richfield Springs. 315-867-3878 or visit cullenpumpkinfarm.com/events/

CELEBRATION – Noon. Honor the West Oneonta Fire Department. Features bounce house for kids, games, food, more. West Oneonta Baptist Church, 2845 Co. Rt. 8, West Oneonta. 607-432-1310 or visit www.facebook.com/West-Oneonta-Volunteer-Fire-Dept-Inc-378619832621161/

FOOD FOR THOUGHT – 12:30 p.m. “Hamilton’s Final Act: Enemies and Allies” with Doug Ambrose, distinguished teaching professor of history at Hamilton College. Cost, $30/non-member. Study Center, Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547–1510 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org/calendar-a

ADOPTION EVENT – 1 – 4 p.m. Meet adoptable animals from Susquehanna Animal Shelter, take home a new best friend. Family Engagement Center, Springbrook, 105 Campus Dr., Oneonta. 607-547-8111 or visit www.facebook.com/Susquehanna-Animal-Shelter-121696841223218/

WRITERS GROUP – 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. Join other writers to help improve your craft. Hosted by published author, Jennifer Donohue. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Call 607-432-1980 or visit hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

RAPTORS PROGRAM – 3 p.m. Meet variety of raptors at interactive program with naturalist Cindy Page. Free, open to all ages. SUNY Oneonta, College Camp, 119 Hoffman Road, Oneonta. 607-436-3455.

FILM SCREENING – 6:30 & 9 p.m. Showing “Incredibles 2” Cost, $3. Red Dragon Theater, SUNY Oneonta. Visit oneonta.campuslabs.com/engage/event/2576937

COFFEE HOUSE – 7 – 9 p.m. Music in range of genres by amateur local performers; light refreshments; all welcome. Schuyler Lake United Methodist Church. Church Rd., Schuyler Lake. Call 315-858-2575 or visit www.facebook.com/littlewhitechurch/

CONCERT – 7:30 p.m. World renowned pianist, Aima Labra-Makk, returns to perform pieces by Hayden, Beethoven, others. Anderson Theater, Hartwick College, Oneonta. E-mail paiged@hartwick.edu or visit www.hartwick.edu

CLICK FOR MORE HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO

SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY. 0 Google+ 0 Linkedin