HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, APRIL 15

WELLNESS EXPO – 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Love the Life you Live expo features a fashion show, 25+ local vendors, & a presentation from the fabulous Beekman Boys. Meet your neighbors and find your path to a better tomorrow. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. Call 607-431-2080 or visit www.facebook.com/thefamilyserviceassociation/

SUMMER CONCERTS – 4 p.m. The Cooperstown Summer Music Festival kicks off with concert “Death and the Maiden” featuring the American string quartet and Linda Chesis on flute. The program features peices by Schubert, Debussy, and Griffes. Tickets, $25. The Otesaga, Cooperstown. Call 877-666-7421 or visit www.cooperstownmusicfest.org

INTERFAITH – 9:45 a.m. A Season of Faith and Understanding continues with a presentation by Pastor Teressa Sivers. First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut St., Oneonta. E-mail ksider@hotmail.com

CHALLENGE – Noon – 4 p.m. Thematic challenge for the kids. This month, explore the building potential of paper, create the tallest free standing structure, more. Oneonta World of Learning, 167 Youngs Rd., Oneonta. Call 607-431-8543 or visit www.facebook.com/OneontaWorldofLearning/

SADD WALK/RUN – 1 p.m. Support your local school and help keep kids safe. Learn at t he Health Fair. Registration, 11:30 a.m., cost $20. Oneonta High School, 31 Center St., Oneonta. Call Cathy Lynch at 607-433-8200 or visit www.oneontacsd.org

GARDEN HACKS – 1 – 2 p.m. Learn tried and tested gardening tips. The Farmers Museum, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/programs/%5Bfield_program_type-raw%5D/garden_hacks

FILM SCREENING – 1, 6:30 & 9 p.m. Showing “12 Strong.” Cost, $3/person. The Red Dragon Theater, SUNY Oneonta. Visit oneonta.campuslabs.com/engage/event/1758014

MUSIC – 2 – 5 p.m. CCS Thespians present the 4th annual Hawkeye Revue. Auditorium, Cooperstown High School. Call 607-547-8181 or visit www.cooperstowncs.org

THEATER – 2 p.m. “Bloody Murder,” a hilarious parody of the classic British WhoDunnit presented by the Catskill Community Players. Tickets, $18. Weiting Theater, 168 Main St., Worcester. Call 607-397-8500 or visit catskillplayers.org

URBAN RENEWAL – 2 p.m. Oral History session about Oneonta in the 50s, 60s, and 70s facilitated by Alan Donovan and Gary Wickham. Session will be posted as part of “Kitchen Table Conversations.” Oneonta History Center, 183 Main St., Oneonta. Call 607-432-0960 or visit www.oneontahistory.org

CHAMBER MUSIC – 3 p.m. First performance of the season features The Argus Quartet performing Mendelssohn, Thomas, des Prez, & Lutoslawski. Admission by donation, suggested $12/adult. Stamford United Methodist Church, 88 Main St., Stamford. E-mail FoMAdmin@friendsmusic.org or visit www.friendsmusic.org

EXHIBIT OPENING – 3 – 5 p.m. Celebrate the opening of the Word and Image Gallery exhibit featuring Belaski & Thomas, and Jane Higgins. Suggested donation, $3. Bright Hill Press & Literary Center, 94 Church St., Treadwell. Call 607-829-5055 or visit brighthillpress.org/event/word-and-image-gallery-exhibit-opening-april-15-27/

SUNDAY PROGRAM – 3 – 4:15 p.m. Climate Change expert Dr. Kevin Shultz presents on “Climate Change in New York State: What is Happening and How to Change It.” Cooperstown Village Library. Call 607-547-8344 or visit www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

DRAMA CLUB – 4 p.m. OHS students present “A Chorus Line.” Tickets, $10. Auditorium, Oneonta High School, 31 Center St., Oneonta. Call 607-433-8200 or visit www.oneontacsd.org

