HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, APRIL 22

CANDIDATES FORUM – 6 – 8 p.m. Democrat Congressional candidates for the 19th district, Jeff Beals, David Clegg, Erin Collier, Antonio Delgado, Brian Flynn, Gareth Rhodes, and Pat Ryan discuss issues, more. HIRC Lecture Hall 1, SUNY Oneonta. Visit www.facebook.com/OneontaCollegeDems/

YOUTH PROGRAM – 2:30 p.m. Workshop introducing children to methods archaeologists use to find and identify archaeological sites. Cooperstown Village Library. Call 607-547-8344 or visit www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

CLEAN-UP – 10 a.m. Clean up the 3rd Ward with help from Phi Kappa Psi and Alpha Omega Pi. Meet at 17 Maple St., Oneonta. Call Dave Rissberger, council member, at 607-435-6800 or e-mail daverissberger@gmail.com

INTERFAITH – 10:45 a.m. A Season of Faith and Understanding continues with a presentation by Jim Atwell and Deb Dickinson of the Religious Society of Friends (Quakers). Red Door Church, 2 Walling Ave., Oneonta. E-mail ksider@hotmail.com

SOLD OUT – TEA PARTY – 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Mothers and Daughters attend the Whimsical Fairy Garden Tea Party. Cost, $45/couple. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. Call 607-431-2080 or visit foothillspac.org – SOLD OUT

TOURNAMENT – Noon – 4 p.m. Fourth annual Terrence Parker Basketball Tournament to raise funds for the Terrence Parker Memorial Scholarship. SUNY Oneonta. Visit oneonta.campuslabs.com/engage/event/1953034

GARDEN HACKS – 1 – 2 p.m. Learn tried and tested gardening tips. The Farmers Museum, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/programs/%5Bfield_program_type-raw%5D/garden_hacks

WORKSHOP – 1 – 4 p.m. Bring the kids to use the Student Learning Kits from Hartwick College students. Featuring Mystery Microbes (1-2), Sign Language (3-4), Animal Habitats (3-4). Cost, $5/child. Oneonta World of Learning, 167 Youngs Rd., Oneonta. Call 607-431-8543 or visit www.facebook.com/OneontaWorldofLearning/

THEATER – 2 p.m. Presenting a performance of “Of Mice and Men.” Tickets, $17/adult. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. Call 607-431-2080 or visit foothillspac.org

TEA & TALK – 3 p.m. Enjoy Tea and Treats, hear artist Mary Lou Ganio discuss her linocut series ‘Possum’s Persimmon Picnic’ currently on display. Cooperstown Art Association. Call 607-547-9777 or visit www.cooperstownart.com

MUSIC – 6 p.m. Presenting “Musikang Piupino: Music of the Philipines.” Anderson Theater, Hartwick College, Oneonta. Call 607-431-4428 or visit www.hartwick.edu/news/hartwick-celebrates-the-diversity-of-humanity-in-april/

CLICK FOR MORE HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO

SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY. 1 Google+ 0 Linkedin