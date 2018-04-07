HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, APRIL 8

CANSTRUCTION – 9 a.m. Employees, community members, and SUNY Oneonta students construct structures out of unopened cans of food to be donated to local food pantries. Everyone is invited to watch the construction. Judging will be at 4 p.m. Southside Mall, Oneonta. Call 607-436-2633 or visit www.facebook.com/southsidemall/

INTERFAITH – 9:45 a.m. A Season of Faith and Understanding opens with a presentation by Rev. David Wm. Mickiewicz. St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, 39 Walnut St., Oneonta. E-mail ksider@hotmail.com

SECOND CHANCES – 10:30 a.m. Rev. Ameen Aswad of the Jail Ministry of Otsego County and the county’s Drug Court Case Manager discusses April as Second Chance Month. Cooperstown United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-9540 or visit www.cooperstownumc.org

FUNDRAISER – 1 – 4 p.m. Play at the 4th annual Bowl-a-thon to support the Arc Otsego. Registration, $25/bowler includes 3 games, shoes, & door prize ticket. Holiday Lanes, 5198 NY-23, Oneonta. Call 607-433-8447 ext. 3110 or visit www.arcotsego.org/bowl-a-thon/

FILM SCREENING – 1 p.m. Showing “Maze Runner: The Death Cure.” Cost, $3/person. The Red Dragon Theater, SUNY Oneonta. Visit oneonta.campuslabs.com/engage/event/1756482

FAMILY FUN – 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. Features Sport Wall, Jump Rope Challenge, & a Healthy Snack Challenge. Admission, $8. Oneonta YMCA, 20-26 Ford Ave., Oneonta. Call 607-432-0010 or visit www.oneontaymca.org

SHOW & TELL – 2 p.m. Listen to an Edison Gramophone play cylinders. Bring one in if you have it or just enjoy the collection by Charles King. Also features a talk by King about the history of this type of music. Oneonta History Center, 183 Main St., Oneonta. Call 607-432-0960 or visit www.oneontahistory.org

SENIOR PLAY – 2 p.m. CCS produciton of “Almost, Maine.” Auditorium, Cooperstown High School. Call 607-547-8181 or visit www.cooperstowncs.org

AFTERNOON TEA – 3 – 5 p.m. Kids enjoy and afternoon tea with Elsa from Frozen. The Otesaga, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-9931 or visit www.otesaga.com

FILM SCREENING – 6:30 p.m. Showing “Maze Runner: The Death Cure.” Cost, $3/person. The Red Dragon Theater, SUNY Oneonta. Visit oneonta.campuslabs.com/engage/event/1771557

FILM SCREENING – 9 p.m. Showing “Maze Runner: The Death Cure.” Cost, $3/person. The Red Dragon Theater, SUNY Oneonta. Visit oneonta.campuslabs.com/engage/event/1771558

