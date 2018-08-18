HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, AUGUST 19

ANTIQUE TRACTORS – 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Antique tractors, engines, working exhibits on display. All brands, sizes, shapes, colors, conditions accepted. Fun for all. Roseboom. 607-264-9327 or visit www.farmershotline.com/farm-events/18th-annual-roseboom-antique-power-days

ART LECTURE – 2 p.m. “Leonardo Davinci and the Human Body, Earthly and Divine” investigating Davinci’s anatomical studies when he pursued knowledge through observation/experimentation, and his iconic paintings where he tried to portray an ideal beauty of man that related to God. Cost, $11/non-member. Auditorium, Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org/calendar-a

PREVIEW & BRUNCH – 11 a.m. Enjoy delicious brunch as Artistic/General Director Francesca Zambello previews 2019 season with members of Young Artists Program. Cost, $55. Pavilion, Glimmerglass Festival, 7300 St. Hwy. 80, Cooperstown. 607-547-2255 or visit glimmerglass.org

HOPPY TOURS – 11 a.m. Brief history, discussion of beer, brewing, and hops, followed by a tour of the hop yard, hop house. The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/hoppy-trails

THEATER – Noon. See the “Box and Cox Trunk Show” featuring the best performers in the region. Included with museum admission. The Farmers Museum, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/box-and-cox

GARDEN HACKS – 1 – 2 p.m. Learn tried and tested gardening tips. The Farmers Museum, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/programs/%5Bfield_program_type-raw%5D/garden_hacks

SUNDAY SERIES – 1 – 3 p.m. Learn about “Fly Fishing” with Jim Lennox and Tay Bartoo. Swart-Wilcox House Museum, Wilcox Ave., Oneonta. Visit swartwilcoxhouse.wordpress.com/calendar/

SINATRA TRIBUTE – 2 – 5:30 p.m. Enjoy Frank Sinatra’s greatest hits with 14 piece Hal McIntyre Big Band and Steve Marvin on vocals. Cost, $15 general admission. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. 607-431-2080 or visit foothillspac.org

ANTI-RENT WAR – 2 p.m. Enjoy performances by the Templeton Players depicting the Anti-Rent Movement. Included with museum admission. The Farmers Museum, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/rent-wars

CONCERT – 2 – 5 p.m. R.P.H. Band performs Hit Rock n’ Roll oldies from 50’s & 60’s. Requests accepted, dancing encouraged. Refreshments available for purchase. Admission, $15. Proceeds benefit, renovation & upkeep of the hall. Cornfield Hall, 655 Co. Hwy. 26, Fly Creek. 607-547-8055.

THEATER – 5 p.m. Showing “Doubt, A Parable” by John Patrick Shanley, Directed by Julie Kline. A powerful drama depicting when a Bronx School Principal takes matters into her own hands when she suspects Father Flyn of improper relations with a male student. Free admission. Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute St., Franklin. 607-829-3700 or visit franklinstagecompany.org/events/doubt/

CONCERT – 7 – 9 p.m. Vieux Farka Touré performs innovative blend of Malian blues, praise song, funk, reggae, rock. Cost, $34 at-the-door. West Kortright Center, 49 West Kortright Church Road, East Meredith. 607-278-5454 or visit westkc.org/event/vieux-farka-toure/

