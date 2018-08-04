HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, AUGUST 5

O-COUNTY FAIR – 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. See best Otsego County has to offer. Daily shows, rides, more. Highlights include demolition derby, cake walk, chain saw art auction, goat show, dessert contest, more. Otsego County Fair, Mills St., Morris. 607-263-5289 or visit www.otsegocountyfair.org

MUSIC FESTIVAL – 7:30 p.m. Enjoy music by world renowned jazz guitarist/vocalist John Pizzarelli with Mike Karn, bass, and Andy Watson, drums. Trio performs works by George Gershwin, Duke Ellington, Antonio Carlos Jobim, others. Ballroom, The Otesaga, Cooperstown. 800-838-3006 or visit www.cooperstownmusicfest.org/events/

HOPPY TOURS – 11 a.m. Brief history, discussion of beer, brewing, hops, followed by a tour of hop yard, house. The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/hoppy-trails

THEATER – 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. See “Box and Cox Trunk Show” featuring best performers in region. Included with museum admission. The Farmers Museum, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/box-and-cox

GARDEN HACKS – 1 – 2 p.m. Learn tried and tested gardening tips. The Farmers Museum, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/programs/%5Bfield_program_type-raw%5D/garden_hacks

SUNDAY SERIES – 1 – 3 p.m. Learn about “Textiles: Early Fabrics of the 1800’s” with Rabbit Goody. Swart-Wilcox House Museum, Wilcox Ave., Oneonta. Visit swartwilcoxhouse.wordpress.com/calendar/

THEATER – 1:30 p.m. Showing “The Cunning Little Vixen,” about the forester, the vixen he adopts and how they are both changed by the relationship. Cost, $26-$126. Glimmerglass Festival, 7300 St. Hwy. 80, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-2255 or visit glimmerglass.org/events/the-cunning-little-vixen/

ANTI-RENT WAR – 2 p.m. Enjoy performances by Templeton Players depicting Anti-Rent Movement. Included with museum admission. The Farmers Museum, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/rent-wars

OPENING RECEPTION – 3 – 5 p.m. “Body of Work” a posthumous show featuring works by Treadwell artist, Roy Purcell focusing on his figurative works, select landscapes. Bright Hill Press & Literary Center, 94 Church St., Treadwell. 607-829-5055 or visit www.facebook.com/brighthp/

PERFORMANCE – 3 p.m. Showing “Circus Minimus” written, performed by Kevin O’Keefe with collaboration by the audience. Free Admission. Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute St., Franklin. 607-829-3700 or visit franklinstagecompany.org/events/circus-minimus/

MUSIC FESTIVAL – 4 p.m. World class music in warm intimacy of restored dairy barn surrounded by beautiful meadows. Features cellist Benedict Kloeckner, pianist Andrew Armstrong. Cost, $25 at-the-door. Honest Brook Music Festival, 1885 Honest Brook Road, Delhi. 607-746-3770 or visit hbmf.org

