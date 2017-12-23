HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, DEC. 24

CHRISTMAS PAGEANT – 10:30 a.m. Celebrate the holiday with the family. Unitarian Universalist Society of Oneonta. 12 Ford Ave., Oneonta. Call 607-432-3491 or visit www.facebook.com/UUSOneonta/

CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICES – 10:30 a.m., 4:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m. & 11 p.m. Christmas Eve Candlelight and Communion Services. Elm Park united Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Call 607-432-6533 or visit elmparkumconeonta.org

CHRISTMAS COOKIES – 12:30-2 p.m. Create unique cookies for the holidays. Cookies, frosting, & sprinkles are provided. Springfield Library, 129 Co Rd 29A, Springfield Center. Call 315-858-5802.

VISIT SANTA – 1-4 p.m. Visit Santa in his cottage. Can’t make it? Donate cookies and hot chocolate. Pioneer Park, Cooperstown. Visit cooperstownchamber.org/santas-house-in-cooperstown/

CHRISTMAS PAGEANT – 4 p.m. Pageant and Holy Eucharist. Christ Church Episcopal, 46 River St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-9555 or visit www.christchurchcooperstown.org

CHRISTMAS EVE – 5 p.m. Begins with Family Eucharist, Service of Carols at 10:30 p.m., Festival Choral Eucharist at 11 p.m. St. James Episcopal Church, 305 Main St., Oneonta. Call 607-432-1458 or visit www.stjamesoneonta.org

CHRISTMAS EVE – 7 p.m. Family service with pageant followed by Christmas Teat at 8 p.m. and Candlelight service with choirs & communion at 10 p.m. First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Call 607-432-4102 or visit firstumc-oneonta.org

CHRISTMAS SERVICE – 7 p.m. Service of Lessons, Carols, & Candlelight. United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-9540 or visit www.cooperstownumc.org

CHRISTMAS SERVICE – 7 p.m. Candlelight service with a live nativity. Main Street Baptist Church, 333 Main St., Oneonta. Call 607-432-5712 or visit msbchurch.org

CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICE – 7 p.m. Worship in Candlelight. Community Bible Chapel, 577 Greenough Rd., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-9764 or visit www.communitybiblechapel.com

CHRISTMAS VIGIL – 7:30 p.m. The Solemnity of Christmas. Saint Mary’s Catholic Church, 39 Walnut St., Oneonta. Call 607-432-3920 or visit www.stmarysoneonta.org

CHRISTMAS SERVICE – 7:30 p.m. Contemplative & Traditional candlelit holiday service. Unitarian Universalist Society of Oneonta. 12 Ford Ave., Oneonta. Call 607-432-3491 or visit www.facebook.com/UUSOneonta/

CHRISTMAS SERVICE – 9:30 p.m. Musical Prelude & Carol sing followed by the Candle Service Holy Eucharist. Christ Church Episcopal, 46 River St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-9555 or visit www.christchurchcooperstown.org

CHRISTMAS SERVICE – 11 p.m. Service of Communion & Candlelight. United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-9540 or visit www.cooperstownumc.org

