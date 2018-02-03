HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, FEB.4

COOK-OFF FUNDRAISER – Noon-4 p.m. The Chili Bowl cook off returns with hand-painted bowls, delicious entries by area cooks. Cost, $25/bowl. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, 11 Ford Ave., Oneonta. Call 607-432-2070 or visit www.facebook.com/CANOneonta/

SUNDAY PROGRAM – 3 – 4:15 p.m. Author Dana Spiotta, award winning author of “Innocents and Others,” “Stone Arabia,” more, speaks at the Sunday Afternoon Program. Free, open to the public. Cooperstown Village Library. Call 607-547-8344 or visit www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

PANCAKE BREAKFAST – 7:30 – 11 a.m. Richfield Springs Central School, 93 W. Main St., Richfield Springs. Visit www.thisiscooperstown.com/events/annual-richfield-springs-winter-carnival

GUN SHOW – 9 a.m – 3 p.m. Find guns, swords, military souvenirs. Any kind, any condition available to buy, sell, or trade. Admission, $2. Sidney Elks Lodge, 104 River St., Sidney. Call 607-748-1010 or visit gunshowtrader.com/gun-shows/sidney-gun-knife-show/

TRAPSHOOT – 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Fun for ages 12+. Cost, 5 shots for $1. Richfield Sportsman’s Club, Monticello Rd., Richfield Springs. Call 315-858-1370 or visit www.thisiscooperstown.com/events/annual-richfield-springs-winter-carnival

FILM SCREENING – 1 p.m. Showing “Roman J Israel, Esq.” Tickets $3. Red Dragon Theater, SUNY Oneonta. Visit oneonta.campuslabs.com/engage/event/1750919

OPENING RECEPTION – 2 p.m. Exhibition on “Urban Redevelopment: Oneonta’s Downtown in the ‘60s and ‘70s.” Includes the city’s past plans and a photo essay of downtown Oneonta in 1973. Free, open to the public. Oneonta History Center, 183 Main St., Oneonta. Call 607-432-0960 or visit www.oneontahistory.org/upcomingevents.htm

CONCERT – 3 p.m. Enjoy the 16th Annual “Summertime in Winter” concert featuring “Toccata for Band,” “Brighton Beach,” & “Swings the Thing,” more. Free, open to the public. Main Street USA, FoxCare Center, 1 Foxcare Dr., Oneonta. Call 607-437-0152.

FILM SCREENING – 6:30 p.m. Showing “Roman J Israel, Esq.” Tickets $3. Red Dragon Theater, SUNY Oneonta. Visit oneonta.campuslabs.com/engage/event/1771022

FILM SCREENING – 9 p.m. Showing “Roman J Israel, Esq.” Tickets $3. Red Dragon Theater, SUNY Oneonta. Visit oneonta.campuslabs.com/engage/event/1771023

