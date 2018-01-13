HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, JAN. 14

MLK BIRTHDAY – 2 – 4 p.m. Celebrate the Birthday of Martin Luther King Jr. with Saint Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, 39 Walnut St., Oneonta. Call 607-431-4428 or visit www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/intercultural-affairs/

WRITING LETTERS – 4 – 5:30 p.m. Create an avalanche of letters to rise above hate speech in our community with the Tri-County Women’s Coalition and Otsego Pride Alliance. Roots brewing Company, 175 Main St., Oneonta. Visit www.facebook.com/groups/1837352163146400/ or e-mail tcwcoalition@gmail.com

APPLICATION – Last day to submit a proposal for a group or individual art exhibition at the Community Arts Network of Oneonta. Call 607) 432-2070 or visit www.canoneonta.org/exhibits/call-for-artists/

CELEBRATION – 1 – 4 p.m. Celebrate the life of Professor Foster Brown who taught statistics, math, psychology, more and co-authored the worlds best selling textbook on statistics “Statistical Concepts.” Atrium, Fitzelle Hall, SUNY Oneonta. Visit oneonta.campuslabs.com/engage/event/1693862

