HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, JAN. 7

WEDDINGS – Noon-3 p.m. Find the best DJ’s, caterers, bakers, health & fitness experts, and venue under one roof at this years wedding expo. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. Call 607-431-2080 or visit foothillspac.org

SQUARE DANCE – 5 – 9 p.m. Round & square dancing with Country Express Band. Cost, $8/member, $9/non-member. The Moose Club, 119 West Broadway, Oneonta. Call 988-7753.

CLICK FOR MORE HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO

0 0 0 SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.