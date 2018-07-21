HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, JULY 22

SUNDAY SERIES – 1 – 3 p.m. Learn about “Oneonta’s Restaurants: Memories of Former Favorites” with Big Chuck and Leslie Ann. Swart-Wilcox House Museum, Wilcox Ave., Oneonta.

TRIBUTE – 5:30 p.m. Celebrate our veterans with Eric Owens performing anthems such as “Over There,” “We’ll Meet Again,” “Goodnight Saigon,” more. Glimmerglass Festival, 7300 St. Hwy. 80, Cooperstown. 607-547-2255 or visit glimmerglass.org/events/over-there-with-eric-owens/

HOPPY TOURS – 11 a.m. Brief history, discussion of beer, brewing, and hops, followed by a tour of the hop yard, hop house. The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/hoppy-trails

THEATER – Noon. See the “Box and Cox Trunk Show” featuring the best performers in the region. Included with museum admission. The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/box-and-cox

CHARACTER TOUR – 1 p.m. Tour the museum through the eyes of the artists themselves. Features a tour with Edward Weston as portrayed by a Templeton Player. The Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org/calendar-a

GARDEN HACKS – 1 – 2 p.m. Learn tried and tested gardening tips. The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/programs/%5Bfield_program_type-raw%5D/garden_hacks

THEATER – 1:30 p.m. Showing “Silent Night.” About the Chirstmas Eve Truce between German, Scottish, French soldiers during WWI. Cost, $26-$126. Glimmerglass Festival, 7300 St. Hwy. 80, Cooperstown. 607-547-2255 or visit glimmerglass.org/events/silent-night/

THEATER – 2 p.m. Performance of “Brighton Beach Memoirs” by Neil Simon. A coming of age story about Eugene Morris Jerome, a teenage Polish-American immigrant during the Great Depression in Brooklyn. Tickets, $17/adult. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. 607-431-2080 or visit foothillspac.org

ANTI-RENT WAR – 2 p.m. Enjoy performances by the Templeton Players depicting the Anti-Rent Movement. Included with museum admission. The Farmers Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/rent-wars

CHESS – 3 – 4 p.m. Workshop with certified trainer James Caban. Learn the game, improve your game, have fun. Cost, $10/session. West Kortright Center, 49 West Kortright Church Road, East Meredith. 607-278-5454 or visit westkc.org/event/chess-workshop/2018-07-08/

PERFORMANCE – 5 p.m. “A Walk in the Woods” by Lee Blessing, set during The Cold War, dramatizes stand-off between opposing arms dealers. Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute St., Franklin. 607-829-3700 or visit franklinstagecompany.org/events/a-walk-in-the-woods/

CONCERT – 7 p.m. Pathfinder welcomes a new group, Heaven’s Back Door to play acoustic blues. Free. Pathfinder Village, 3 Chenango Rd, Edmeston. 607-965-8377.

THEATER – 7 – 9 p.m. Production of Shakespeare’s play “Othello.” Tickets, $15/adult. Amphitheater, The Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org/calendar-a

