HAPPENIN' OTSEGO for SUNDAY, JULY 8

LIVESTOCK SHOW – 5 p.m. Open the 4-H Junior Livestock show with a chicken BBQ for public & exhibitors followed by an ice cream social at 7:30 p.m. Cost, $10 for the BBQ. Iroquois Farm Showgrounds, 1659 Co. Hwy. 33, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-1452 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/Junior-Livestock-Show

PADDLE & PULL – 1 – 4 p.m. Bring your canoe/kayak, or reserve one of OCCA’s, and help pull invasive water chestnuts from the stump portion of Goodyear Lake. Bring water, sunscreen, & a hat. Registration requested. Meet at Portlandville Fishing Access, St. Hwy. 28, Portlandville. Call 607-547-4488 or visit occainfo.org/calendar/paddle-and-pull-goodyear-lake/

COMMUNITY DAY – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Features craft vendors, food, live music by the Small Town Big Band, Tours of the Schoolhouse and museum, childrens activities, bookmobile, auction, more. Old District No. 1 Schoolhouse, Co. Hwy. 35, Middlefield. E-mail tmhawebmail@gmail.com or visit www.middlefieldhistorical.org/calendar

ART FESTIVAL – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Take a self-guided tour of Artists Studios and galleries at the Stagecoach Run Art Festival. Free, open to the public. Maps available. Treadwell. Call 718-781-5487 or visit www.stagecoachrun.com

OPEN HOUSE – 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Kick off the Summer Sunday Series with an open house featuring antique tractor display, live music, refreshments, house tours. Swart-Wilcox House Museum, Wilcox Ave., Oneonta. Visit swartwilcoxhouse.wordpress.com

HOPPY TOURS – 11 a.m. – Brief history, discussion of beer, brewing, and hops, followed by a tour of the hop yard, hop house. The Farmers Museum, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/hoppy-trails

THEATER – Noon. See the “Box and Cox Trunk Show” featuring the best performers in the region. Included with museum admission. The Farmers Museum, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/box-and-cox

GARDEN HACKS – 1 – 2 p.m. Learn tried and tested gardening tips. The Farmers Museum, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/programs/%5Bfield_program_type-raw%5D/garden_hacks

THEATER – 1:30 p.m. Showing “The Cunning Little Vixen,” about the forester, the vixen he adopts and how they are both changed by the relationship. Cost, $26-$126. Glimmerglass Festival, 7300 St. Hwy. 80, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-2255 or visit glimmerglass.org/events/the-cunning-little-vixen/

ANTI-RENT WAR – 2 p.m. Enjoy performances by the Templeton Players depicting the Anti-Rent Movement. Included with museum admission. The Farmers Museum, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/rent-wars

THEATER – 2 p.m. Orpheus Theater presents “Chicago.” Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. 607-432 1800 or visit www.facebook.com/OrpheusTheatre/

CHESS – 3 – 4 p.m. Workshop with certified trainer James Caban. Learn the game, improve your game, have fun. Cost, $10/session. West Kortright Center, 49 West Kortright Church Road, East Meredith. Call 607-278-5454 or visit westkc.org/event/chess-workshop/2018-07-08/

THEATER – 7 – 9 p.m. Production of Shakespeare’s play “Othello.” Cost, $15/adult. Amphitheater, Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org/calendar-a

