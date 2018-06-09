HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, JUNE 10

ICE CREAM SOCIAL – Noon – 4 p.m. Bring the kids for free ice cream, fun activities, performances, demonstrations, outdoor games with Oneonta World of Learning and other organizations. Fortin Park, Youngs Rd., Oneonta. Call 607-431-8543 or visit www.facebook.com/OneontaWorldofLearning/

ART RECEPTION – 1 – 3 p.m. Discuss art installation on the global refugee crisis by artist Christine Heller. Chapel, First Presbyterian Church, 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8401 or visit www.facebook.com/CooperstownPres/

INTERFAITH – 9:45 a.m. A Season of Faith and Understanding continues with a presentation by Ric Chrislip. Church of the Latter Day Saints (Mormon), 107 Balmoral Dr., West Oneonta. E-mail ksider@hotmail.com

EXHIBIT – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. view the exhibit “KIMONO! The Artistry of Itchiku Kubota.” On display thru 9/16. Admission, $12. Munson Williams Proctor Arts Institute, 310 Genesee St., Utica. Call 315-797-0000 or visit www.mwpai.org/view/exhibitions/future-exhibition/kimono-the-artistry-of-itchiku-kubota/

HOPPY TOURS – 11 a.m. – Brief history, discussion of beer, brewing, and hops, followed by a tour of the hop yard, hop house. The Farmers Museum, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/hoppy-trails

THEATER – 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. See the “Box and Cox Trunk Show” featuring the best performers in the region. Included with museum admission. The Farmers Museum, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/box-and-cox

GARDEN HACKS – 1 – 2 p.m. Learn tried and tested gardening tips. The Farmers Museum, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/programs/%5Bfield_program_type-raw%5D/garden_hacks

MUSICAL – 2 – 5 p.m. CCS Thespians Present “Just So Musical.” Auditorium, Cooperstown High School. Call 607-547-8181 or visit www.cooperstowncs.org

ANTI-RENT WAR – 2 p.m. Enjoy performances by the Templeton Players depicting the Anti-Rent Movement. Included with museum admission. The Farmers Museum, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/rent-wars

THAW MEMORIAL – 3 p.m. Celebrate the lives of Clare and Eugene Thaw. The Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-1433 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org

THE BEATLES – 5 p.m. Dr. Charles Burnsworth, emeritus head of the Music Dept. at SUNY Oneonta, to give presentation on The Beatles. Features commentary, photos, the amazing music of the Fab Four. First Presbyterian Church, 298 Main St., Oneonta. Call 607-432-4286 or visit www.facebook.com/First-Presbyterian-Church-of-Oneonta-219491214731749/

