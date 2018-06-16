HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, JUNE 17

FATHERS DAY

TRACTOR SHOW – 7 a.m. Tractor Road Run followed by pancake breakfast. Tractor pull at 10 a.m. Then Tractor Soccer with a 6’ ball. Sunnycrest Orchards, 7869 St. Rt. 10, Sharon Springs. Call 518-231-8080 or visit www.facebook.com/Northeast-Antique-Power-Assoc-Branch-101-413124412060126/

FISHING CLINIC – 11 a.m. Families celebrate Father’s day with the Dave Brandt chapter of Trout Unlimited. Includes educational assembly in the skate house, and non-competitive fishing events. Hodges Skating Pond, Neahwa Park, Oneonta. Call 607-563-1978.

HOPPY TOURS – 11 a.m. – Brief history, discussion of beer, brewing, and hops, followed by a tour of the hop yard, hop house. The Farmers Museum, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/hoppy-trails

OUTDOOR GAMES – 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Features lumberjack competition, archery shoot, corn-hole tournament, car show, BBQ contest, open obstacle course, more. Alden Field, 2 Genesee St., Cherry Valley. E-mail cwatbeau@gmail.com or visit cherryvalleyoutdoorgames.com

OPEN – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Bring Dad to browse through the museum displays featuring an authentic barbershop, a variety of farm equipment, more. Free, all welcome. Edmeston Museum, 1 North St., Edmeston. Visit www.facebook.com/Edmeston-Museum-219562458817938/

INTERFAITH – Noon. A Season of Faith and Understanding continues with a presentation by Omar Siddiqi of Osmanli Dergahi (Islam), 1663 Wheat Hill Rd., Sidney Center. E-mail ksider@hotmail.com

THEATER – 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. See the “Box and Cox Trunk Show” featuring the best performers in the region. Included with museum admission. Meet on the Tavern Green, The Farmers Museum, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/box-and-cox

FABULOUS FATHERS – 1 p.m. Celebrate fathers day with The Celebration Brass featuring pieces like Prokofiev’s Peter and the Wolf, more. Federated Church, 452 E. Main St., West Winfield. Call 315-822-6743 or visit www.facebook.com/FedChurchWestWinfield/

GARDEN HACKS – 1 – 2 p.m. Learn tried and tested gardening tips. The Farmers Museum, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/programs/%5Bfield_program_type-raw%5D/garden_hacks

ANTI-RENT WAR – 2 p.m. Enjoy performances by the Templeton Players depicting the Anti-Rent Movement. Included with museum admission. Meet on the Village Green, The Farmers Museum, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/rent-wars

CONCERT – 3 p.m. Enjoy music by prize winning quintet WindSync. Admission by donation. Suggested, $12/adult 13+. No advance sales. Stamford United Methodist Church, 88 Main St., Stamford. E-mail caitlynregina@gmail.com or visit friendsmusic.org

ORGAN RECITAL – 4 p.m. Commemorative Father’s Day recital features Alfred V. Fedak, Minister of Music & Artsat Westminster Presbyterian Church on Capitol Hill in Albany, presents music by famous fathers and sons in music history. The Old Palatine Church, Rt. 5, between Nelliston & St. Johnsville. Call 607-282-2350 or visit oldpalatinechurch.org

