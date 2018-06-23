HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, JUNE 24

CONCERT – 3 p.m. Oneonta Community Concert Band presents a World Tour in Music featuring the “Star Spangled Banner,” “King Cotton March,” “Marche des Parachutists Belges,” “Amparito Roca,” more. Wilber Park, Oneonta. Call 607-437-0152.

GRADUATION – 1:30 p.m. CCS Seniors receive their diplomas. The Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8181 or visit www.cooperstowncs.org

HOPPY TOURS – 11 a.m. – Brief history, discussion of beer, brewing, and hops, followed by a tour of the hop yard, hop house. The Farmers Museum, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/hoppy-trails

THEATER – 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. See the “Box and Cox Trunk Show” featuring the best performers in the region. Included with museum admission. The Farmers Museum, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/box-and-cox

CHARACTER TOUR – 1 p.m. Tour the museum through the eyes of the artists themselves. Features a tour with Edward Weston as portrayed by a Templeton Player. The Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org/calendar-a

GARDEN HACKS – 1 – 2 p.m. Learn tried and tested gardening tips. The Farmers Museum, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/programs/%5Bfield_program_type-raw%5D/garden_hacks

THEATER – 2 p.m. “Beauty and the Beast” performed by Orpheus Theater. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. Call 607-432-1800 or visit www.facebook.com/OrpheusTheatre/

BOOK SIGNING – 2 p.m. Talk by Chuck D’Imperio on book “Graves of Upstate New York: A Guide to 100 Notable Resting Places,” stick around, get your copy signed. Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St., Oneonta. Call 607-432-0960 or visit www.OneontaHistory.org

ANTI-RENT WAR – 2 p.m. Enjoy performances by the Templeton Players depicting the Anti-Rent Movement. Included with museum admission. The Farmers Museum, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/rent-wars

CLICK FOR MORE HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO

SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY. 0 Google+ 0 Linkedin