HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, JUNE 3

GIRLS ON THE RUN – 10 a.m. Enjoy fun activities and 5K fun race starting at Noon. Open to the community. Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. Call 607-435-3861 or visit www.facebook.com/girlsontheruncny/

BIRDING – 8:30 a.m. – Noon. Train your ear to recognize birds with classes and a walk with the local audobon chapter leaders. Pre-registration required. Betty & Wilbur Davis State Park, Davis Rd, Worcester. Call 607-547-5648 or visit doas.us/event/birding-by-ear-2018/

SUNDAE ON THE FARM – 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Fun, Educational day for the whole family to learn about cows, conservation minded dairy farming. Cooperstown Holstein Corporation, 188 Co. Hwy. 33, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-2536 or visit cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2015/06/07/sundae-on-the-farm

THEATER – 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. See the “Box and Cox Trunk Show” featuring the best performers in the region. Included with museum admission. On the Tavern Green, The Farmers Museum, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/box-and-cox

CHARACTER TOUR – 1 p.m. Tour the museum with master photographer Edward Weston as portrayed by a Templeton Player. The Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org/calendar-a

GARDEN HACKS – 1 – 2 p.m. Learn tried and tested gardening tips. The Farmers Museum, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/programs/%5Bfield_program_type-raw%5D/garden_hacks

ANTI-RENT WAR – 2 p.m. Enjoy performances by the Templeton Players depicting the Anti-Rent Movement. Included with museum admission. Meet on the Village Green, The Farmers Museum, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/rent-wars

EXHIBIT OPENING – 3 – 5 p.m. Word & Image Gallery exhibit featuring works by Elissa Gore on the subject of Air, earth, water, and light mixing together to form our living world. Bright Hill Press & Literary Center, 94 Church St., Treadwell. Call 607-829-5055 or visit www.facebook.com/brighthp/

CLICK FOR MORE HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO

SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY. 0 Google+ 0 Linkedin