HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, MAR. 11

CHILI CONTEST – Noon – 2 p.m. Taste-test the entries, vote on your favorite for the peoples choice, get a bowlful with corn bread and a beverage. A guest judge will determine the winner. Hartwick Community Center, Co. Rt. 11, Hartwick. Call 607-293-7530.

THEATER – 2 – 3:30 p.m. Jane Van Boskirk presents her documentary play “Eleanor Roosevelt: Across the Barrier of Fear.” Admission, $15/adult. The Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org/event/eleanor

PANCAKE BREAKFAST – 8:30 a.m. – Noon. Enjoy pancakes, a raffle, get pictures with the Easter Bunny, coloring activities, cookie decorating to support local Section 4 soccer athletes trip to Italy. Schenevus Masonic Lodge #592, 82 Main St., Schenevus. Call 607-638-6033 or visit www.facebook.com/Masonic-Lodge-Schenevus-224377014418054/

SUGARING SUNDAY – 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Features contemporary and historic maple sugaring demonstrations, activities for the kids, more. The Farmers Museum, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org

ST. PATTYS DINNER – 11 a.m. Corned Beef & Cabbage Dinner. Admission by donation. Mount Vision Fire Department, 179 Co. Hwy. 11B, Mount Vision. Call 607-433-0997 or visit www.facebook.com/MountVisionFireDepartment/

FAMILY YOGA – 1 – 2 p.m. Bring the kids for a fun yoga and story time session. Oneonta YMCA, 20-26 Ford Ave., Oneonta. Call 607-432-0010 or visit www.oneontaymca.org/upcoming-events.html

