HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, MAR. 4

SUGARING SUNDAY – 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Features contemporary and historic maple sugaring demonstrations, activities for the kids, more. The Farmers Museum, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org

SQUARE DANCE – 5 – 9 p.m. Dance to Dirt Road Express Band. Cost $9/person. Oneonta Moose Club, 119 W. Broadway, Oneonta. Call 607-435-6871.

GUN SHOW – 9 a.m – 3 p.m. Find guns, swords, military souvenirs. Any kind, any condition available to buy, sell, or trade. Admission, $2. Holiday Inn, Rt. 23 Southside, Oneonta. Call 607-748-1010 or visit gunshowtrader.com/gun-shows/oneonta-gun-knife-show/

BLUEGRASS FESTIVAL – 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Celebrate Bluegrass music with bands Gospel Way, The Young brothers, Cavage and Sudigala, others. Cost $10/non-member. Endicott Elks Ave. Endicott. Call Don Hardic @ 570-934-2507 or visit pennybluegrass.weebly.com

