HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, MAY 13

MOTHER’S DAY!

WOMEN’S HISTORY – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Celebrate women in Edmeston’s history this Mother’s day. Edmeston Museum, 1 North St., Edmeston. Call 607-293-6635 or visit www.edmestonny.org/mothers-day-at-the-edmeston-museum/

MOTHERS DAY – 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. All Mothers get free admission to the Joseph L. Popp Jr. Butterfly Conservatory, 5802 St. Hwy. 7, Oneonta. Call 607-435-2238 or visit www.facebook.com/Joseph-L-Popp-Jr-Butterfly-Conservatory-119385884741701/

INTERFAITH – 9:45 a.m. A Season of Faith and Understanding continues with a presentation by Rev. Craig Schwalenberg. Unitarian Universalist Society, 12 Ford Ave., Oneonta. E-mail ksider@hotmail.com

CHARACTER TOUR – 1 p.m. Tour the museum through the eyes of the artists themselves. Features a tour with Edward Weston as portrayed by a Templeton Player. The Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org/calendar-a

GARDEN HACKS – 1 – 2 p.m. Learn tried and tested gardening tips. The Farmers Museum, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/programs/%5Bfield_program_type-raw%5D/garden_hacks

CLICK FOR MORE HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO

SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY. 0 Google+ 0 Linkedin