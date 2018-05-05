HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, MAY 6

CONCERT – 4 p.m. The prize winning Argus Quartet perform program entitled “Visions and Miracles” featuring music from the renaissance to the present with composers like Josquin, Haydn, Mendelssohn, others. Christ Episcopal Church, 46 River St., Cooperstown. Call 877-666-7421 or visit www.cooperstownmusicfest.org

PANCAKE BREAKFAST – 8 a.m. – Noon. Enjoy all-you-can-eat breakfast of pancake, eggs, sausage, maple syrup, applesauce, more with your friends. All donation go to upkeep of the Historical Building. Suggested donation, $8/adult. The Old Grange, 210 Cemetery Road, Fly Creek. Call 607-547-1275.

FILM SCREENING – 1, 6:30 & 9 p.m. Showing “Black Panther.” Tickets, $3. Red Dragon Theater, SUNY Oneonta. Visit oneonta.campuslabs.com/engage/event/1760896

GARDEN HACKS – 1 – 2 p.m. Learn tried and tested gardening tips. The Farmers Museum, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/programs/%5Bfield_program_type-raw%5D/garden_hacks

CLEAN-UP – 1 – 4 p.m. The Otsego Land Trust invites the community to help clean up Brookwood point before it opens to the public. Brookwood Point, 6000 St. Hwy. 80, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-2366 or visit otsegolandtrust.org

MUSICAL – 2 p.m. Presenting “Heathers The Musical” which follows Veronica through cliques, crimes, & chaos of her senior year. Contains mature language & content. Goodrich Theater, SUNY Oneonta. Call 800-595-4849 or visit www.boldtheatrics.com

SUNDAY PROGRAM – 3 p.m. Dr. Richard Pious presents “Why Presidents Fail.” Pious has written several books including “The War on Terrorism and the Rule of Law” and “Why Presidents Fail.” Village Ballroom, Cooperstown Village Library. Call 607-547-8344 or visit www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

EXHIBIT – 3 – 5 p.m. Celebrate the opening of an exhibit by Michelle Castleberry whose prints have been featured in publications like Umbrella, Poemeleon, The Anthology of Southern Poetry: Vol. V – Georgia, more. Bright Hill Press & Literary Center, 94 Church St., Treadwell. Call 607-829-5055 or visit www.facebook.com/brighthp/

