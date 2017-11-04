HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, NOV. 5

DAYLIGHT SAVINGS ENDS – 2 a.m. Turn clocks back one hour!

THEATER – 2 p.m. The Catskill Community Players present comedy drama “All in the Timing” consisting of 6 comic sketches about language, life, and complicated romances. Wieting Theater, 168 Main St., Worcester. Call 607-397-8500 or visit catskillplayers.org

FALL CLEAN UP – 1-4 p.m. Have fun outdoors and prepare the gardens for winter. No experience required, tools provided. Rain or shine. Brookwood Point, 6000 St. Hwy. 80, Cooperstown. call 607-547-2366 or visit otsegolandtrust.org

GUN SHOW – 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Features 60 dealers showing arms, military relics from pre-Revolutionary war to present. Admission, $2. The Holiday Inn, Rt. 23, Oneonta. Call 607-748-1010 or visit gunshowtrader.com/gun-shows/oneonta-gun-knife-show/

TURKEY DINNER – 1 p.m. Enjoy a dinner with the family. Seating at 1, 2:30, & 5. Reservations required. The Portlandville United Methodist Church, 2878 St. Hwy. 28, Portlandville. Call Laurie at 607-432-3928.

FILM SCREENING – 1-3:30 p.m. Showing “Logan Lucky.” Tickets, $3. Also 6:30 p.m.The Red Dragon Theater, SUNY Oneonta.

DANCE DEMONSTRATION – 2 p.m. Enjoy a performance and demonstration of Flamenco. Cost, $15. West Kortright Center, 49 West Kortright Church Rd., East Meredith. Call 607-278-5454 or visit westkc.org/event/flamenco-vivo-carlota-santana/

FILM CLASS – 5 p.m. View and discuss films with the group. All welcome. Cooperstown Graduate Program, 5838 St. Rt 80, Cooperstown. Call (607) 547-2586.

SQUARE DANCE – 5-9 p.m. Enjoy an evening of round and square dancing with friends. Cost, $7/member, $8/non-member. Oneonta Moose Club, W. Broadway, Oneonta. Call 607-435-6871.

PAINT & SIP – 6-9 p.m. Includes guided painting, gift baskets, food and drink. Proceeds donated to the Homeless Shelter and Family Service Association in Oneonta. Tickets, $20 for ages 21+. Hunt Union Ballroom, SUNY Oneonta. Visit oneonta.campuslabs.com/engage/event/1621012

SHAKESPEARE – 8 p.m. Performance of “Romeo & Juliet.” Tickets, $5. Goodrich Theater, SUNY Oneonta. Visit oneonta.campuslabs.com/engage/event/1163090

