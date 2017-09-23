HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, SEPT. 24

HARVEST DINNER – 4 p.m. Bring a dish to pass. Bring family, friends to celebrate the harvest. Main St. between Fair St. & River St., Cooperstown. E-mail growingcommunity@yahoo.com or visit cooperstownchamber.org/calendar-of-events/#!event/2017/9/24/community-harvest-potluck-supper-on-main

HIDDEN FIGURES – 7 p.m. Showing film “Hidden Figures” in preparation for the visit of Margot Lee Shetterly’s visit to SUNY Oneonta. First Baptist Church, 21 Elm St., Cooperstown. Call (607)547-9371.

FAMILY WEEKEND – 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Families of students are invited to a fun weekend on campus. Sunday events include, the Stop Hunger 5K and Mindful Mile, a reptile adventure, brunch, and a movie. SUNY Oneonta. Call 607-436-3500 or visit www.oneonta.edu/development/huntunion/familyweekend.asp

BASEBALL FILM FEST – 10 a.m.-1 p.m. See recent films that feature baseball like “Baltimore Baseball: Before the Birds 1858-1881,” or “The Forgotten Birds Seven Straighters.” Tickets, free. Reservations required. Bullpen Theater, Baseball Hall of Fame, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-0397 or visit baseballhall.org/Events/film-festival-2017

SUNDAY SOUNDS – Noon-4 p.m. Comic lyricist and impressionist Ody B. Goldy entertaining the audience with humorous tributes to well known celebrities. Guess the song and you could win some cider. Fly Creek Cider Mill, 288 Goose St., Fly Creek. Call (607)547-9692 or visit www.flycreekcidermill.com

4-H PROGRAM – 1 p.m. Learn about the dog training program. Sit for orientation, see the games, get training tips, more. Do not bring your dog to orientation. Cornell Cooperative Extension, 123 Lake St., Cooperstown. Call (607)547-2536 ext. 225 or visit cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2017/09/24/4-h-dog-program-orientation

MOVIE SCREENING – 1-3:30 p.m. Showing “Despicable Me 3.” Tickets, $3. Red Dragon Theater, SUNY Oneonta. Visit oneonta.campuslabs.com/engage/event/1362567

YOUTH PROGRAM – 2:30-3:30 p.m. Children discuss the work archaeologists do, practice some techniques used to explore the past. Cooperstown Village Library. Call (607) 547-8344 or visit www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

MOVIE SCREENING – 6:30-9 p.m. Showing “Despicable Me 3.” Tickets, $3. Red Dragon Theater, SUNY Oneonta. Visit oneonta.campuslabs.com/engage/event/1362568

MOVIE SCREENING – 9-11:30 p.m. Showing “Despicable Me 3.” Tickets, $3. Red Dragon Theater, SUNY Oneonta. Visit oneonta.campuslabs.com/engage/event/1362569

