HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

MEMORIAL FUNDRAISER – 6 – 8 p.m. Celebrate wonderful life of Dr. Gahleb with wife Jill, Susquehanna Animal Shelter. Cost, $100/person includes 2 drinks, heavy hors d’oeuvres, silent auction. RSVP by 9/20. Veranda, The Otesaga, Cooperstown. 607-547-8111 ext. 101 or visit www.facebook.com/Susquehanna-Animal-Shelter-121696841223218/

BENEFIT 5K/MILE – 9 a.m. Run/walk in Mindful Mile & Fight Hunger 5K to benefit the Riverside Back Pack Program, providing Oneonta school children food over the weekend. Registration from 8-8:45 a.m. Cost day-of, $25 for 5K, $15 for Mile. Alumni Field House, SUNY Oneonta. 607-436-3337 or visit oneonta.sodexomyway.com/explore/mindful_mile

LIGHT CLUB MEETING – Time TBD. Rushlight club meeting includes dinner, activities, presentation on historic lighting. Demonstrations included. Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park Road, Cooperstown. 607-547-5098 or visit hydehall.org

KITE FESTIVAL – 7 – 11 a.m. Close Cherry Valley kite festival with Pancake Breakfast. Cherry Valley Firehouse. 11 Railroad Ave., Cherry Valley. 607-264-3080 or visit www.facebook.com/cherryvalleyartworks/

FAMILY WEEKEND – 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. Fun weekend for families of SUNY Oneonta students featuring Stop Hunger 5K and Mindful Mile Walk, family brunch, film, Community dinner. SUNY Oneonta. 607-436-3500 or visit suny.oneonta.edu/family-weekend

QUILT SHOW – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Catskill Mountain Quilters Hall of Fame features quilters from across the Catskill Mountains. Includes raffle quilt, door prizes, raffle of theme baskets, children’s activities. Admission, $3. Roxbury Arts Center, 5025 Vega Mountain Rd., Roxbury. 607-326-7908 or visit roxburyartsgroup.org/2017/04/07/september-22-23-catskill-mountain-quilters-hall-of-fame-biennial/

ANNIVERSARY – 10 a.m. Laurens Presbyterian Church celebrates 175 years with traditional 1840’s service followed by luncheon, fellowship time. Laurens Presbyterian Church, 3 Main St., Laurens. 607-432-3738 or visit www.facebook.com/LaurensPresbyterianChurchLaurensNy/

COMMUNITY DINNER – 12:30 – 3:30 p.m. Bring a dish to pass, enjoy a meal with neighbors. Bring tableware, chair (in case we run out). All welcome. Destination Oneonta, 2 Dietz St., Oneonta. 607-432-2941 or visit www.facebook.com/DestinationOneonta/

TOURNAMENT – 12:30 p.m. 10th annual Golf Tournament. Captain & Crew format, 1st place wins $200 cash prize. Followed by dinner featuring Brook’s BBQ. Entry fee, $60. Ouleout Golf Course, 13501 NY-357, Franklin. Register 607-286-7721 ext. 8408 or visit www.milfordeducationfoundation.org

DOG TRAINING – 1 – 3 p.m. Opening 4H dog program features orientation, brief instruction, opportunity to learn what 4H offers to trainers, pooches. Cornell Cooperative Extension, 123 Lake St., Cooperstown. 607- 547-2536 ext. 225 or visit cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2017/09/24/4-h-dog-program-orientation

FILM SCREENING – 1, 6:30 & 9 p.m. Showing “Incredibles 2” Cost, $3. Red Dragon Theater, SUNY Oneonta. Visit oneonta.campuslabs.com/engage/event/2576939

GARDEN HACKS – 1 p.m. Learn tried and tested gardening tips. The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/programs/%5Bfield_program_type-raw%5D/garden_hacks

PAINTING WORKSHOP – 1:30-3:30 p.m. Paint your choice of subject on blank canvas with instruction in color, application by Susan Jones Kenyon. All skill levels welcome. 6 sessions through 10/28. Culminates in small gallery show. Cost, $275/non-member. The Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1510 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org/calendar-a

OPERA – 4 p.m. Listen to excepts from “Skater,” composed by Maestro Charles Schneider, Glimmerglass Festival Co-founder, depicting the journeys of famous sibling skating pair the Jelineks. From their escape from Czechoslovakia to competitive skating. Followed by dinner. Cost, $68/adult. The Horned Dorset, 2000 NY-8, Leonardsville. 315-855-7898 or visit www.horneddorsetinn.com

