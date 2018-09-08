HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

BENEFIT BIKE RIDE – 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Multi-distance bike ride for cyclists of all ages, abilities to promote safe streets for everyone. Richfield Central School, 93 W. Main St., Richfield Springs. 607-547-8881 or visit www.otsego2000.org/2018/07/12/orcas-ride-on-complete-streets/

COLORSCAPES FESTIVAL – 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Juried exhibition of arts, fine crafts in interactive atmosphere featuring demonstration, literature, dance, music, more. Rain or Shine, free admission. Downtown Norwich. 607-336-3378 or visit www.facebook.com/Colorscape-Chenango-Arts-Festival-133325240064166/

HOPPY TOURS – 11 a.m. Brief history, discussion of beer, brewing, and hops, followed by a tour of the hop yard, hop house. The Farmers Museum, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/hoppy-trails

THEATER – Noon. See the “Box and Cox Trunk Show” featuring the best performers in the region. Included with museum admission. The Farmers Museum, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/box-and-cox

FILM SCREENING – 1, 6:30 & 9 p.m. Showing “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.” Cost, $3. Red Dragon Theater, SUNY Oneonta. Visit oneonta.campuslabs.com/engage/event/2577026

GARDEN HACKS – 1 – 2 p.m. Learn tried and tested gardening tips. The Farmers Museum, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/programs/%5Bfield_program_type-raw%5D/garden_hacks

ANTI-RENT WAR – 2 p.m. Enjoy performances by the Templeton Players depicting the Anti-Rent Movement. Included with museum admission. The Farmers Museum, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/rent-wars

