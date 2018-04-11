HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, APRIL 12

BUCKLEY LECTURE – 7:30 p.m. Mick Moloney presents “Close to the Floor? Percussive Dance Traditions in North America,” discussing the evolution and relationships between many percussive dance forms in North America. Free, open to the public. Fenimore Art Museum Auditorium, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-2586 or e-mail boudch81@oneonta.edu

SCIENCE WORKSHOP – 1 – 2 p.m. “Uncovering the Past Through Archaeology,” features practical dig workshop, great for children 8+. Free, registration required. A.J. Read Science Discovery Center, SUNY Oneonta. Call 607-436-2011 or visit www.facebook.com/AJReadSDC/

FAMILY ART HOUR – 11 a.m. Young students with their families learn about art in a variety of mediums. Explore art in a sensory-friendly setting. Arkell Museum, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. Call 518-673-2314 or visit www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

BLOOD DRIVE – Noon – 5 p.m. Give blood, save lives. Sponsored by SUNY Oneonta’s Women’s Volley Ball Team. Lee Hall, SUNY Oneonta. Visit oneonta.campuslabs.com/engage/event/1954993

YARN CLUB – 6 – 7:30 p.m. Knitter, Crocheter’s of all skill levels meet to work on projects. Accompanied youths welcome. The Study, Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Call 607-432-1980 or visit hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

MARCH – 6:30 p.m. Join the community & the Violence Intervention program to “Take Back The Night.” Milne Library, SUNY Oneonta. Call 607-433-8000 or visit www.ofoinc.org

MUSIC – 7 – 9 p.m. CCS Thespians present the 4th annual Hawkeye Revue. Auditorium, Cooperstown High School. Call 607-547-8181 or visit www.cooperstowncs.org

FILM SOCIETY – 7 – 8:30 p.m. The Film Society of Cooperstown presents “The Station Agent” staring Peter Dinklage as a dwarf living in an abandoned boxcar and the unique people he meets. Cooperstown Village Library. Call 607-547-8344 or visit www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

SUPPORT GROUP – 7 – 8 p.m. Supporting family, friends of addicts. New members welcome. Unitarian Universalist Society of Oneonta, 12 Ford Ave., Oneonta. Call 607-432-3291 or visit uuso.org

THEATER – 7:15 p.m. The 4H Hartwick Theater Guild presents “The Lion, The Witch, and the Wardrobe.” Hartwick Community Center, 450 Co. Rd. 11, Hartwick. Call 607-547-2536 or visit cceschoharie-otsego.org

THEATER – 8 p.m. Presenting “Hand to God” following the story of a troubled teen boy and his relationships with his pastor, his neighbor, the school bully, and his mother. Admission, $10. Slade Theater, Yager Hall, Hartwick College, Oneonta. Call 607-431-4227 or visit www.hartwick.edu/news/hartwick-college-theatre-arts-department-presents-hand-to-god/

