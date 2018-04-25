HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, APRIL 26

FASHION SHOW – 7 p.m. 11th annual show by Cooperstown Students followed by desert reception. Admission, $5. Auditorium, Cooperstown High School. Call Nicole Idelson @ 607-437-3059 or visit www.cooperstowncs.org

PUBLIC FORUM – 6:30 – 9 p.m. Discussion on “Editing Evolution: Rewriting the Human Genome” with featured speaker Dr. Jill Fielhaber, SUNY Oneonta Department of Biology. A.J. Read Science Discovery Center, SUNY Oneonta. Call 607-436-2011 or visit www.facebook.com/AJReadSDC/

FAMILY FORUM – 10 a.m. – Noon. Families learn about how Medicaid Service Coordination will transition to Care Coordination on 7/1/18 and how they can adapt. Holiday Inn, 5206 NY-23, Oneonta. Call 607-433-8417 or visit www.familyrn.org

FAMILY ART HOUR – 11 a.m. Young students with their families learn about art in a variety of mediums. Explore art in a sensory-friendly setting. Arkell Museum, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. Call 518-673-2314 or visit www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

BLOOD DRIVE – Noon – 5 p.m. Give Blood, Save Lives. Hartwick College, Oneonta. Call 1-800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org/give/drive/driveSearchList.jsp?zipSponsor=13820#

YARN CLUB – 6 – 7:30 p.m. Knitter, Crocheter’s of all skill levels meet to work on projects. Accompanied youths welcome. The Study, Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Call 607-432-1980 or visit hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

COMMUNITY HISTORY – 6:30 p.m. Learn about “The Influence of Mills on the Early Development of This Area” with Ron Jennings, who is writing a book on the subject. Woodside Hall, 1 Main St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-0600, ext. 101 or visit www.facebook.com/Woodside.Hall/

WORD THURSDAY – 7 p.m. Writers are invited to share their works at the open mic followed by refreshments and finally the featured writer. This week, the center welcomes William A. Greenfield, award winning poet and author of “Momma’s Boy Gone Bad.” Bright Hill Press and Literary Center, 94 Church St., Treadwell. Call 607-829-5055 or visit www.facebook.com/brighthp/

FILM SOCIETY – 7 – 8:40 p.m. The Film Society of Cooperstown presents “Bad Day At Black Rock” following the adventure of a one-armed WWII veteran as he travels to a small town to pay his respects to a Japanese-American soldier, rocking the town. Cooperstown Village Library. Call 607-547-8344 or visit www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

SUPPORT GROUP – 7 – 8 p.m. Supporting family, friends of addicts. New members welcome. Unitarian Universalist Society of Oneonta, 12 Ford Ave., Oneonta. Call 607-432-3291 or visit uuso.org

