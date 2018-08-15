HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, AUGUST 16

HARVEST FEST – 3 – 6 p.m. Celebrate Summer Harvest featuring Farmers Market, Live Music, kids zoomobile, more. Free admission, food. Guy Rathbun Park (behind firehouse), 117 Main St., Morris. Visit butternutvalleyalliance.org

CABARET – 7 – 8:30 p.m. Join the Guilty Pleasure Cabaret for a fun, all-levels, dance class sure to get you sweating. Combines elements of Jazz, Hip Hop, fitness, stiletto heals to bring out your inner diva, build confidence, find your fierce. Bring water, active wear, sneakers. Cost, $15/adult. THE CHURCH, 2381 NY-205, Mount Vision. 607-638-5119 or visit www.upsi-ny.com/upcoming-events-news/

POTTERY – 9 a.m. – Noon. Children 7-14 learn to form clay by hand to build coil pots, pinch pots, masks, animal sculptures, much more. Cost, $75, materials included. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Ct., Cooperstown. 607-547-8671 or visit www.smithyarts.org

ESCAPE ROOM – 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Solve puzzles, use clues, escape from the Backstage at the Concert themed room. Limit 6/time-slot. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. 607-432-1980 or visit hmloneonta.org/calendar/

ART CLASS – 1 – 3 p.m. Learn to design, build, paint your own kite with Justin Mastrangelo. Cost, $55/non-member. Cooperstown Art Association. 607-547-9777 or visit www.cooperstownart.com

CONCERT – 2 p.m. Join Glimmerglass Young Artists for a baseball-themed concert featuring revue of nostalgic and hilarious songs on playing, loving baseball. Included with admission. Baseball Hall of Fame, Cooperstown. 607-547-7200 or visit baseballhall.org/events/glimmerglass-festival-aug-2?date=0

GARDEN GATHERINGS – 3 – 6 p.m. Enjoy afternoon gardening with OLT staff member Sara Scheeren, Board Member Jane Couch. Includes gardening tips, lemonade, cookies. Brookwood Point, 6000 St. Hwy. 80, Cooperstown. 607-547-2366 or visit www.otsegolandtrust.org

CRAFT & CHAT – 3:30 p.m. Bring your current knitting or crochet project and chat with the group. Ages 10+. Arkell Museum, 2 Erie Blvd., Canajoharie. Call 518-673-2314 or visit www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

GARDEN TOUR – 6 p.m. Learn about the gardens, how they have evolved over time, what flowering plants live there. Brookwood Point, 6000 St. Hwy. 80, Cooperstown. 607-547-2236 or visit www.otsegolandtrust.org

YARN CLUB – 6 – 7:30 p.m. Knitter, Crocheter’s of all skill levels meet to work on projects. Accompanied youths welcome. The Study, Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Call 607-432-1980 or visit hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

HOUSEHOLD SCIENCE – 6:30 p.m. Take a wild, wacky look at science happening in, around the home. The Dirtmeister uses “dirt cheap” materials to explore science behind gravity, air pressure, sound with audience. 100% safe, audience encouraged to try this at home. West Kortright Center, 49 West Kortright Church Road, East Meredith. 607-278-5454 or visit westkc.org/event/the-dirtmeister/

CONCERT – 7 p.m. Performance by Jaybird Street Trio. Bandstand, Neahwa Park, Oneonta. 607-432-7997 or visit oneonta.ny.us/departments/parks-and-recreation/summer-concert-series/

THEATER – 7:30 p.m. Showing “Doubt, A Parable” by John Patrick Shanley, Directed by Julie Kline. A powerful drama depicting when a Bronx School Principal takes matters into her own hands when she suspects Father Flyn of improper relations with a male student. Free admission. Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute St., Franklin. 607-829-3700 or visit franklinstagecompany.org/events/doubt/

WRITERS SALON – 7:30 – 9 p.m. Present your writing at the open mic then enjoy a reading Tom Heitz featuring the fun story of the Cardiff Giant. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Ave., Oneonta. 607-432-2070 or visit www.canoneonta.org/event/writers-salon-tom-heitz/?instance_id=1040

