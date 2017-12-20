HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, DEC. 21

JEWELRY SHOW & SALE – 5-8 p.m. Lynn & Dale Price display their rings, pins, & bracelets made from vintage buttons, bakelite, and coins. Oneonta History Center, 183 Main St., Oneonta. Call 607-432-0960 or visit www.oneontahistory.org

CHRISTMAS PARTY – 9:30-11:30 a.m. Get the kids dressed-up in their holiday finest for this pre-school party. Bring a snack for them to share with their friends and parents too. Santa arrives at 10:30 a.m. The Gym Floor, The Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-2800 or visit www.clarksportscenter.com

NATIVITY SCENE – 1-5 p.m. See magnificent art displays depicting Creche scenes by members of the community. On display thru 12/21. The Auditorium, Calvary Hill Retreat Center, 290 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Call 432-4926 or e-mail calvaryhillretreat@yahoo.com.

VISIT SANTA – 3-6 p.m. Visit Santa in his cottage. Can’t make it? Donate cookies and hot chocolate. Pioneer Park, Cooperstown. Visit cooperstownchamber.org/santas-house-in-cooperstown/

YARN CLUB – 6-7:30 p.m. For knitters, crocheters of all skill levels, accompanied youths. Work together, learn new skills with April from April’s Yarn Basket. 3rd floor, Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Call 607-432-1980 or visit hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

AUDITIONS – 7 p.m. Try out for a part in Orpheus Theater’s production of “Osage County,” premiering in August. All roles available. Rowe House, 31 Maple St., Oneonta. Call 607-432-1800 or visit www.facebook.com/OrpheusTheatre/

CLICK FOR MORE HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO

0 0 0 SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.