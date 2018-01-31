HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, FEB.1

ROUNDTABLE – 7-8 p.m. Dr. Merle Meyerson presents “Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease: We Will Not Go Quietly, We Will Go Red,” about the importance of preventing heart disease. Cooperstown Village Library. Call 607-547-8344 or visit www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

STAMP CLUB – 7 p.m. Meeting of the Leatherstocking Stamp Club. All welcome. Tillapaugh Home, 28 Pioneer St., Cooperstown. Call Ellen Tillapaugh, 607-547-5646 or e-mail kuchtill@gmail.com.

FAMILY ART HOUR – 11 a.m. Young students with their families learn about art in a variety of mediums. Explore art in a sensory-friendly setting. Arkell Museum, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. Call 518-673-2314 or visit www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

INFO SESSION – 1-2:30 p.m. Learn about person centered approach to services for individuals and families coping with developmental disabilities. The Arc Otsego, 35 Academy St., Oneonta. Call 607-432-8595 or visit www.arcotsego.org

FAMILY YOGA – 5-6 p.m. Enjoy a relaxing yoga session, stories, refreshments with the kids, 2-6, & parents. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Call 607-432-1980 or visit hmloneonta.org/calendar/

COOKING CLASS – 5-7 p.m. Learn to make a variety of dishes, bring the kids to learn with you, eat what you’ve made. The Turning Point, 22 Elm St., Oneonta. Call (607)267-4435 or e-mail kyle@friendsofrecoverydo.org or visit www.friendsofrecoverydo.org/events

JOB READINESS – 5-7 p.m. Work on everything from interviewing, resume creation, job searching, more. Pre-register, space limited. The Turning Point, 22 Elm St., Oneonta. Call 607-267-4435 or e-mail kyle@friendsofrecoverydo.org or visit www.friendsofrecoverydo.org/events

YARN CLUB – 6-7:30 p.m. For knitters and crocheters of all skill levels and accompanied youths. Come work together and learn a new skill with April from April’s Yarn Basket. 3rd floor, Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Call 607-432-1980 or visit hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

SUPPORT GROUP – 7-8 p.m. Supporting family, friends of addicts. New members welcome. Unitarian Universalist Society of Oneonta, 12 Ford Ave., Oneonta. Call 607-432-3291 or visit uuso.org

CLICK FOR MORE HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO

0 0 0 SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.