HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, FEB.15

RELAY FOR LIFE – 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Otsego County Kick-Off event. Upstate Bar & Grill, 5418 NY-28, Cooperstown. Call 607-766-6925 or visit www.RelayForLife.org/OtsegoCountyNY

PUBLIC MEETING – 3:30-4:30 p.m. Discuss and comment on the Otsego county Draft Local Solid Waste Management Plan. Available for comment through Mar. 18. Huntington Memorial Library, 3rd Floor, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Call 607-547-4225 or visit otsegocounty.com/depts/sw/

DOWNLOAD TRAINING – 10 a.m. Learn to access the 4cls download zone to checkout e-books and audio-books. Registration required. Cooperstown Village Library. Call 607-547-8344 or visit www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

FAMILY ART HOUR – 11 a.m. Young students with their families learn about art in a variety of mediums. Explore art in a sensory-friendly setting. Arkell Museum, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. Call 518-673-2314 or visit www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

SCIENCE WORKSHOP – 1 – 2 p.m. Learn about Cubelets at ScienceWorks. Free, registration required. A.J. Read Science Discovery Center, SUNY Oneonta. Call 607-436-2011 or visit www.facebook.com/AJReadSDC/

TEEN SCENE – 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Open Mic for teens to perform or share something special. From songs, to comedy, to poetry. Dinner provided, rsvp required by 2/14. Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Call 607-432-0001 or visit www.facebook.com/FamilyRN/

YARN CLUB – 6 – 7:30 p.m. For knitters and crocheters of all skill levels and accompanied youths. Come work together and learn a new skill with April from April’s Yarn Basket. 3rd floor, Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Call 607-432-1980 or visit hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

SUPPORT GROUP – 7 – 8 p.m. Supporting family, friends of addicts. New members welcome. Unitarian Universalist Society of Oneonta, 12 Ford Ave., Oneonta. Call 607-432-3291 or visit uuso.org

WRITERS SALON – 7:30-9 p.m. Present your writing at the open mic then enjoy a reading by the featured author Greg Klein. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Ave., Oneonta. Call 607-432-2070 or visit www.canoneonta.org/event/writers-salon-greg-klein/?instance_id=974

