HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, FEB.22

FILM SOCIETY – 7 – 8:40 p.m. The Film Society of Cooperstown presents, for its premier event, “Punch Drunk Love” which follows an emotionally unstable business man whose mundane life radically changes when he falls in love. Cooperstown Village Library. Call 607-547-8344 or visit www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

READING SERIES – 7:30 p.m. Red Dragon reading series presents writer & actor David Mills, reading from “Talking to the Bones,” the first poetic work on New York’s African American Burial Ground, the Oldest & largest slave cemetery in America. Lee Hall, SUNY Oneonta. Call 607-436-2571 or visit www.oneonta.edu/academics/english/reddragonreading/reddragonreadingseries.asp

BOOKMOBILE – Check out the mobile library.

10 – 10:30 a.m. Schenevus Valley Lodge, 4 Main Street, Schenevus.

10:45 – 11:30 a.m. Fire Station, 1812 County Highway 34, Westford.

12:30- 1 p.m. a.m. First Christian Church, 1160 State Highway 165, South Valley.

1:15-2 p.m. a.m. Town Hall, 3717 County Highway 35, Middlefield. www.4cls.org or call (607)723-8236

FAMILY ART HOUR – 11 a.m. Young students with their families learn about art in a variety of mediums. Explore art in a sensory-friendly setting. Arkell Museum, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. Call 518-673-2314 or visit www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

CHAMBER NETWORKING – 4 – 7:30 p.m. Enjoy this months Conversation & Cocktails with the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce. Red’s Ale House & Grill, 84 Main St., Oneonta. Call 607-432-4500 or visit www.facebook.com/TheOtsegoCountyChamber/

YARN CLUB – 6-7:30 p.m. For knitters and crocheters of all skill levels and accompanied youths. Come work together and learn a new skill with April from April’s Yarn Basket. 3rd floor, Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Call 607-432-1980 or visit hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

COMMUNITY PROGRAM – 6:30 Paul Kuhn, owner of the Guided Tours of Cooperstown, will give a short history of the development of Cooperstown. Woodside Hall, 1 Main St., Cooperstown. Call Karen Cadwalader @ 607-547-0600 ext. 101 or visit www.facebook.com/Woodside.Hall/

SUPPORT GROUP – 7 – 8 p.m. Supporting family, friends of addicts. New members welcome. Unitarian Universalist Society of Oneonta, 12 Ford Ave., Oneonta. Call 607-432-3291 or visit uuso.org

