HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, FEB.8

CAREER EXPO – 1-4 p.m. Network, find employment, internship, volunteer opportunities in NYS. Registration recommended. Hunt Union Ballroom, SUNY Oneonta. Call 607-436-2534 or visit www.oneonta.edu/development/cdc/internship/opportunities-fair.asp

EXHIBITION – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. “Tommy Brown: Upstate,” a retrospective look at the regional photographers decades long study of his home in central New York. Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute,310 Genesee St., Utica. Call 315-797-0000 or visit www.mwpai.org/view/exhibitions/future-exhibition/tommy-brown-upstate/

FAMILY ART HOUR – 11 a.m. Young students with their families learn about art in a variety of mediums. Explore art in a sensory-friendly setting. Arkell Museum, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. Call 518-673-2314 or visit www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

SOUP-TO-GO – 4 – 5 p.m. Enjoy a bowl of free, homemade soup. The Elm Park Church, 401 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Call 607-432-6552.

PRESENTATION – 4:30 p.m. “Apartheid Schools, Jim Crow Classrooms: The Segrenomics of American Education.” Craven Lounge, Morris Hall, SUNY Oneonta. Visit oneonta.campuslabs.com/engage/event/1803249

FAMILY YOGA – 5 – 6 p.m. Enjoy a relaxing yoga session, stories, refreshments with the kids, 2-6, & parents. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Call 607-432-1980 or visit hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

BOOK CLUB – 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Discussing “We Wear The Mask: 15 Stories of Passing In American” edited by Brando Skyhorse and Lisa Page. The Green Toad Bookstore, 198 Main St., Oneonta. Call 607-433-8898 or visit www.facebook.com/TheGreenToadBookstore/

YARN CLUB – 6 – 7:30 p.m. For knitters and crocheters of all skill levels and accompanied youths. Come work together and learn a new skill with April from April’s Yarn Basket. 3rd floor, Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Call 607-432-1980 or visit hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

SUPPORT GROUP – 7 – 8 p.m. Supporting family, friends of addicts. New members welcome. Unitarian Universalist Society of Oneonta, 12 Ford Ave., Oneonta. Call 607-432-3291 or visit uuso.org

