HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, JAN. 18

PHOTO PROGRAM – 6:30 p.m. Joshua Ives from Syracuse University share photographs he took while on military deployment in Afghanistan. Free, open to the public. Woodside Hall, 1 Main St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-0600 ext. 101 or visit www.facebook.com/Woodside.Hall/

OPEN HOUSSE – 3-7:30 p.m. The community is invited to give comments and ideas for updates to the Comprehensive Plan for Oneonta. Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Ave., Oneonta. Call 607-432-2070 or visit www.canoneonta.org/event/oneonta-open-house/?instance_id=966

COOKING CLASS – 5-7 p.m. Learn to make a variety of dishes, bring the kids to learn with you, eat what you’ve made. The Turning Point, 22 Elm St., Oneonta. Call 607-267-4435 or e-mail kyle@friendsofrecoverydo.org or visit www.friendsofrecoverydo.org/events

JOB READINESS – 5-7 p.m. Work on everything from interviewing, resume creation, job searching, more. Pre-register, space limited. The Turning Point, 22 Elm St., Oneonta. Call 607-267-4435 or e-mail kyle@friendsofrecoverydo.org or visit www.friendsofrecoverydo.org/events

YARN CLUB – 6-7:30 p.m. For knitters and crocheters of all skill levels and accompanied youths. Come work together and learn a new skill with April from April’s Yarn Basket. 3rd floor, Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Call 607-432-1980 or visit hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

SUPPORT GROUP – 7-8 p.m. Supporting family, friends of addicts. New members welcome. Unitarian Universalist Society of Oneonta, 12 Ford Ave., Oneonta. Call 607-432-3291 or visit uuso.org

