HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, JULY 19

CONCERT SERIES – 7 – 8 p.m. Chris Wolf-Gould Jazz Ensemble performs in Neahwa Park, Oneonta. Visit www.destinationoneonta.com/events/

FIREMANS CARNIVAL – 6 p.m. – Midnight. Features rides, Elk Creek Sky Divers at 6:30 to kick off the festivities, live music by the Jason Wicks Band. Free Parking/admission. Rt. 7, Schenevus. Visit www.thisiscooperstown.com/events/schenevus-firemans-carnival-2018

CRAFTERNOONS – Noon – 3 p.m. Children explore their creativity in the gallery. Supplies provided, this weeks theme is Travel. Free & open, adult accompaniment required. Yager Museum, Hartwick College, Oneonta. 607-431-4480 or visit www.hartwick.edu/news/hartwicks-yager-museum-kicks-off-summer-crafternoons/

AUTHORS SERIES – 1 – 2 p.m. Baseball author Erik Sherman discusses book “Davey Johnson: My Wild Ride in Baseball and Beyond.” Followed by book signing. Included with admission. Bullpen Theater, Baseball Hall of Fame, Cooperstown. 607-547-7200 or visit baseballhall.org/node/17337?date=0

GARDEN GATHERINGS – 3 – 6 p.m. Enjoy an afternoon gardening with OLT staff member Sara Scheeren and Board Member Jane Couch. Includes gardening tips, lemonade, cookies. Brookwood Point, 6000 St. Hwy. 80, Cooperstown. 607-547-2366 or visit www.otsegolandtrust.org

CRAFT & CHAT – 3:30 p.m. Bring your current knitting or crochet project and chat with the group. Ages 10+. Arkell Museum, 2 Erie Blvd., Canajoharie. Call 518-673-2314 or visit www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

BOOK CLUB – 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. SJ Club discusses “Strangers In Their Own Land” by Arlie Russell Hochschild. The Green Toad Book Store, 198 Main St., Oneonta. 607-433-8898 or visit www.facebook.com/TheGreenToadBookstore/

COMMUNITY PROGRAM – 6:30 p.m. Learn about hand spinning and weaving with Jacqueline’s Spinning and Weaving. Free, open to the public. Woodside Hall, 1 Main St., Cooperstown. 607-547-0600 ext.101 or visit www.facebook.com/Woodside.Hall/

WRITERS SALON – 7:30 – 9 p.m. Present your writing at the open mic then enjoy a readings by members of the HML Writers and Oneonta Free Writers groups. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Ave., Oneonta. 607-432-2070 or visit www.canoneonta.org/event/oneonta-free-writers2/?instance_id=1038

