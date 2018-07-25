HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, JULY 26

ROUNDTABLE – 7 – 8 p.m. Presenting TV personality who hosted “One on One,” author Jane Mitchell discusses Hall of Famers Trevor Hoffman and Alan Trammell, other sports celebrities from Ted Williams to Dick Enberg. Cooperstown Village Library. 607-547-8344 or visit www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

DEBUT – 7:30 p.m. Midwest A Cappella group “No Promises” makes NY Debut/release album. Performance features innovative arrangements, harmonization of jazz, motown, contemporary music. Admission, $10. The Star Theater, The Foundry, 44 Main St., Cherry Valley. 607-264-3080 or visit www.facebook.com/The-Star-Theater-at-The-Foundry-1921514351442514/

POTTERY – 9 a.m. – Noon. Children 7-14 learn to throw on Potters Wheel. Includes all steps from design to glaze. Cost, $75, materials included. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Ct., Cooperstown. 607-547-8671 or visit www.smithyarts.org

CRAFTERNOONS – Noon – 3 p.m. Children explore their creativity in gallery. Supplies provided, this weeks theme is Friends. Free & open, adult accompaniment required. Yager Museum, Hartwick College, Oneonta. 607-431-4480 or visit www.hartwick.edu/news/hartwicks-yager-museum-kicks-off-summer-crafternoons/

ART CLASS – 1 – 3 p.m. Capture your favorite pet in acrylic & canvas with teacher Marie DiLorenzo. Bring photograph of your pet. Cost, $55/non-member. Cooperstown Art Association. 607-547-9777 or visit www.cooperstownart.com

AUTHORS SERIES – 1 – 2 p.m. Baseball author Jerry Amernic discusses book “Babe Ruth: A Superstar’s Legacy.” Book signing follows. Included with admission. Bullpen Theater, Baseball Hall of Fame, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-7200 or visit baseballhall.org/node/17339?date=0

WILD MUSIC – 2 p.m. Children K-5 Learn ways animals communicate in hands-on program featuring close-up look at real crickets, reading from Wait Till It Gets Dark: A Kid’s Guide to Exploring the Night, more. Arkell Museum, 2 Erie Blvd., Canajoharie. 518-673-2314 or visit www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

GARDEN GATHERINGS – 3 – 6 p.m. Enjoy afternoon gardening with OLT staff member Sara Scheeren & Board Member Jane Couch. Includes gardening tips, lemonade, cookies. Brookwood Point, 6000 St. Hwy. 80, Cooperstown. 607-547-2366 or visit www.otsegolandtrust.org

CRAFT & CHAT – 3:30 p.m. Bring current knitting/crochet project, chat with group. Ages 10+. Arkell Museum, 2 Erie Blvd., Canajoharie. Call 518-673-2314 or visit www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

BOOK DISCUSSION – 6:30 p.m. Group discusses “Nocturnes: Five Stories of Music and Nightfall” by Kazuo Ishiguro. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. 607-432-1980 or visit hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

GAME NIGHT – 6:30 – 10 p.m. Play on-going fantasy game Dungeons & Dragons. Newcomers welcome. Free, Roxbury Arts Center, 5025 Vega Mountain Road, Roxbury. 607-326-7908 or visit roxburyartsgroup.org/2017/06/04/july-26-dungeons-dragons-night/

WORD THURSDAY – 7 – 10 p.m. Writers share work followed by reception, readings by featured author Susan Edwards Richmond, author of poetry collections Before We Were Birds, Purgatory Chasm, Boto, more. Bright Hill Press & Literary Center, 94 Church St., Treadwell. Call 607-829-5055 or visit www.facebook.com/brighthp/

CONCERT – 7 p.m. Presenting Rock n’ Roll band “Lara Hope and the Ark Tones.” Free, donations welcome. Veterans Memorial Park, Main St. and Railroad Ave., Stamford. 607-326-7908 or visit roxburyartsgroup.org/2017/06/04/july-26-concerts-in-the-park-lara-hope-the-ark-tones/

CONCERT SERIES – 7 – 8 p.m. Realtime Dixieland Band performs. Bandstand, Neahwa Park, Oneonta. Visit www.destinationoneonta.com/events/

BASEBALL – 7 p.m. Support the Oneonta Outlaws against Amsterdam Mohawks. Damaschke Field, 15 James Georgeson Ave., Oneonta. Call 607-432-6326 or visit www.facebook.com/oneontaoutlawsbaseball/

PERFORMANCE – 7:30 p.m. “A Walk in the Woods” by Lee Blessing, set during The Cold War, dramatizes stand-off between opposing arms dealers. Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute St., Franklin. 607-829-3700 or visit franklinstagecompany.org/events/a-walk-in-the-woods/

