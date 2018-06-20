HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, JUNE 21

SUNSET STROLL – 7 p.m. Walk through the forest and enjoy the views of Canadarago Lake this summer solstice. Fetterly Forest, 302 Roses Hill Road, Richfield Springs. Call 607-547-2366 or visit www.otsegolandtrust.org

EXHIBIT – 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. Artwork by Tom Soloman featuring 6 inductees, Yankees, Red Sox, Dodgers, current players. 30 one of a kind items. Displayed thru July 31. Heroes of Baseball Wax Museum, 99 Main St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-1273.

BOOKMOBILE – Check out the mobile library.

10-10:30 a.m. Schenevus Valley Lodge, 4 Main Street, Schenevus.

10:45-11:30 a.m. Fire Station, 1812 County Highway 34, Westford.

12:30-1 p.m. a.m. First Christian Church, 1160 State Highway 165, South Valley.

1:15-2 p.m. a.m. Town Hall, 3717 County Highway 35, Middlefield. www.4cls.org or call 607-723-8236

SOLSTICE PARTY – 6 – 10 p.m. Celebrate the Summer Solstice with the West Kortright Center. Features Catskills-made fine mountain cider, taco dinner, live music by The Package. Cost, $25. Wayside Cider, 55 Redden Ln., Andes. Call 845-676-6002 or visit westkc.org/event/wkc-summer-solstice-party-at-wayside-cider/

YARN CLUB – 6 – 7:30 p.m. Knitters, crocheters of all skill levels meet to work on projects. Accompanied youths welcome. The Study, Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Call 607-432-1980 or visit hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

BASEBALL – 7 p.m. Support the Oneonta Outlaws against Glens Falls Dragons. Damaschke Field, 15 James Georgeson Ave., Oneonta. Call 607-432-6326 or visit www.facebook.com/oneontaoutlawsbaseball/

WRITERS SALON – 7:30 – 9 p.m. Present your writing at the open mic then enjoy a reading by featured author Jim Atwell. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Ave., Oneonta. Call 607-432-2070 or visit www.canoneonta.org/event/writers-salon-jim-atwell/?instance_id=1036

